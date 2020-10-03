McClendon helps Har-Ber roll past Heritage

SPRINGDALE -- Drue McClendon appeared to be a person making up for lost time Friday night.

Springdale Har-Ber's junior quarterback returned from a one-week absence to throw a trio of touchdown passes and led the Wildcats to a 42-6 homecoming romp over Rogers Heritage during 7A-West Conference at Wildcat Stadium.

McClendon, who missed last week's game against Bentonville because of a quarantine issue, hit a wide-open Jamarcus Alvis with a 78-yard touchdown bomb to give Har-Ber (1-4, 1-1 7A West) the early lead midway through the first quarter. He later added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Lane Rieter in the second quarter, then connected with Ethan Fender with a 15-yard scoring play to cap the Wildcats' first drive of the second half.

"It went just as planned," McClendon said. "I had to do a lot of work at home and improve my game on my own because I wasn't able to practice. I was doing what I was told and did everything I could."

Har-Ber, however, had to overcome some early mistakes that plagued the team throughout their first four games. The Wildcats avoided disaster when the ball rolled out of bounds on Fender's muffed punt attempt, then a bad snap on a punt attempt gave Heritage (1-4, 0-2) the ball on the Har-Ber 16.

The War Eagles, however, couldn't convert as Brandon Baxley's 31-yard field goal try went wide left. Heritage had another chance when Trenton Bratti fielded another muffed punt, but a holding call on a fourth-and-2 play from the Har-Ber 24 pushed the War Eagles back and forced them to punt.

"When you go through a September like we did, which was really rough, you just have to get rid of those bad demons," Har-Ber coach Chris Wood said. "You have to persevere through and battle through, and our kids did that.

"We had some things that were stumbling blocks early, but I thought our guys settled down and played football. I thought our defense played well all night, and our offense -- for the most part -- was solid. We had a couple of series here and there, and that goes back to that September. That was a tough month for us."

Johnny Brewer gave Har-Ber a 14-0 cushion with his 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Reiter added a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Har-Ber a 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter and force the running clock for the remainder of the game.

Heritage had another early scoring opportunity slip out of its hands when the War Eagles drove from their 20 to the Har-Ber 7 in nine plays, but it ended when Carter Hensley threw an incomplete pass on fourth down. Heritage didn't score until their last offense play as Henlsey hit Steven March on a 25-yard pass play with 3 seconds remaining.

Four downs

• McClendon, who didn't return to practice until midweek, completed 16 of 21 passes for 294 yards before leaving the game after the running clock began.

• The loss extends Heritage's losing skid in 7A-West games to 20 games, dating to the 2017 season.

• The game was marred by eight unsportsmanlike penalties, including back-to-back calls on Heritage's Nick Winter that caused him to be ejected from the game in the third quarter. Winter will have to sit out next week's game because of the disqualification.

• Both teams continue 7A-West Conference play next week as Heritage hosts Bentonville High, while Har-Ber travels across town to take on Springdale High.