Van Buren, Phillips handle Russellville

VAN BUREN -- Van Buren put a tough loss last week in the rear-view mirror thanks to big plays from quarterback Gary Phillips.

The senior accounted for three touchdowns and more than 400 yards of offense in a 42-21 victory against Russellville in 6A-West Conference action at Blakemore Field.

The Pointers (3-2, 1-1 6A-West) fell 43-42 in overtime last week to Siloam Springs.

"Tonight gave us confidence, knowing that we can go out and play with anyone in our conference," Van Buren Coach Crosby Tuck said. "I thought our defense was just swarming around tonight. It was fun to be a part of."

Phillips was 18-of-33 passing for 312 yards and a touchdown. He added 24 carries for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Phillips gave the Pointers the early lead, running a sneak up the middle to put the Pointers on the board.

In the second quarter, the Pointers needed a big third-down play as Phillips connected with senior Jaiden Henry for a 44-yard pass to set Van Buren up inside the 10. After a holding penalty backed the Pointers up to the 18, Phillips covered the distance for a 14-0 lead with 8:12 left in the quarter.

The Pointers went up 21-0 after forcing a Russellville (1-4, 0-2) turnover. Phillips found sophomore Chi Henry for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:03 left in the half.

Russellville recorded points on its next drive. Quarterback Brayden Whitford found running back Damon Donoho for a 80-yard touchdown pass, then closed the gap to 21-14 at halftime when Caleb Gray intercepted a Phillips' pass and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown.

Van Buren returned the favor early in the third quarter when Tobey Sayaxomphou intercepted a Cyclones' pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.

Russellville pulled within 28-21 on a blocked punt that Gabe Hogue recovered for a touchdown.

Phillips then hit Chi Henry for 58 yards to set up a T.J. Dyer touchdown, then Chi Henry intercepted a Russellville pass and returned it 100 yards for the clinching score.