Bentonville West grinds out 23-10 win in 7A-West opener

Luke Miller (1) of Bentonville West runs the ball against Springdale at Wolverine Stadium, Centerton, Arkansas on Friday, October 2,, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

CENTERTON -- The Bentonville West football players made their way into the field house at Wolverine Stadium one at a time following Friday's 23-10 win against Springdale High, each wearing a face covering with the word "focus" printed in white on the navy blue mask.

Wolverine coach Bryan Pratt said that has been the operative word for his team during this topsy-turvy 2020 season that has seen games canceled, players and coaches quarantined and limited crowds across the state due to the continuing covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday night his team was able to maintain its focus in a game Pratt described as "not pretty, but we're just glad we were able to play at all."

The Wolverines (3-2, 1-0 7A-West) scored a pair of second-half touchdowns and got a pair of key interceptions from defensive back A.J. Moss to hold off Springdale (2-3, 1-1). West was originally scheduled to open league play last week at Fayetteville, but that game was canceled because of a covid-19 issue.

West led just 10-3 at halftime but leaned on its run game and a swarming defense to secure the win.

"We felt like we needed to run the football in the second half," Pratt said. "They were giving us some trouble in the first half, and we were able to do a little bit better in the second half. We were able to make some plays in the second half, and that's kind of been the way we've done all year."

West opened the second half with its best drive of the night, marching from its own 22 to deep inside Springdale territory. Luke Miller got the drive started with a 20-yard burst on the first play of the third quarter and quarterback Dalton McDonald later added a 13-yard run to get West inside the Springdale 10-yard line.

The Bulldogs were able to turn away West as Andrea Sparks chased down Braden Jones, who was running out of the Wildcat formation on fourth and goal from the 5. Sparks brought down Jones at the 3 to stop the drive, but West finally broke through two plays into the fourth quarter when McDonald led the Wolverines on a 50-yard scoring drive.

After a Springdale punt, McDonald found Stephen Dyson for 16 yards and Miller ripped off another 20-yard run that was pure power as he broke multiple tackles on the play. McDonald capped the drive with a 2-yard keeper with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.

A couple of penalties wiped out major West plays, but the Wolverines found the end zone again with 5:03 left when McDonald lobbed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jacardon Hardeman for a 23-3 lead.

The Bulldogs had a couple of promising drives in the second half, but Moss ended both with interceptions.

"Those were mainly because of our D-line and linebackers," Moss said. "Without them getting a rush and disrupting the quarterback and giving me time to get my feet set to catch the ball, I could not do it without them."

Springdale added a late touchdown, driving 79 yards in 12 plays. Quarterback Landon Phipps hit his favorite target Kayon Morris on back-to-back plays of 9 and 21 yards before Phipps capped the drive with a 3-yard keeper. Morris ended the night with 10 catches for 143 yards.

Trailing 23-10 with just 1:20 left, Springdale attempted an onside kick, but Moss wrapped the ball up and the Wolverines were able to run out the clock.

FOUR DOWNS

• Miller led the Wolverines' ground game with 106 yards on 11 carried with three runs of 20 yards or more.

• McDonald finished the night 16 of 31 passing for 215 yards and added 78 yards rushing on 12 carries.

• Carlee Durham was crowned the Bentonville West football homecoming queen in a pre-game ceremony.

• Next week: Springdale will host crosstown rival Springdale Har-Ber. West will host Rogers High. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Dalton McDonald ( 12) of Bentonville West gets taken down by Andre Sparks (4) of Springdale oat Wolverine Stadium, Centerton, Arkansas on Friday, October 2,, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Landon Phipps (5) of Springdale hands the ball to Gilberto Dominguez (22) at Wolverine Stadium, Centerton, Arkansas on Friday, October 2,, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Eduardo Hernandez (2) of Springdale takes down Ty Durham ( 14) of Bentonville Westat Wolverine Stadium, Centerton, Arkansas on Friday, October 2,, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach