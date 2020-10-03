Razorbacks down at least 2 players at Mississippi State

Arkansas defensive linemen Julius Coates (left) and Jonathan Marshall (right) look to make a play in the backfield in the Razorbacks' season opener against Georgia on Sept. 26, 2020 in Fayetteville. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Starting defensive end Julius Coates and reserve running back A’Montae Spivey did not make the trip for the University of Arkansas to Saturday’s SEC road opener at Mississippi State, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

Coates’ absence could mean the Razorbacks have neither of their starting defensive ends from the season opener, as Dorian Gerald is considered doubtful following an ankle injury. Coates had one tackle in last week’s lost to Georgia, while Gerald had 4 tackles and a team-high 1.5 sacks.

Spivey, a redshirt freshman who is behind Rakeem Boyd and Trelon Smith on the depth chart, did not have a carry against Georgia last week.