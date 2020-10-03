Recruits impressed with Arkansas' big win

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach (left) and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman greet each other prior to a game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Arkansas’ 21-14 road victory over No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday not only snapped losing streaks of 10 games overall and 20 games in Southeastern Conference play, it also impressed recruits.

It was the Hogs’ first SEC victory since a 38-37 win at Ole Miss in 2017.

Arkansas commitments and prospects responded to the win.

Offensive line commitment Cole Carson of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest:

“I thought it was great, big win over a ranked team, defenses played great.”

Linebacker pledge Marco Avant of Jonesboro:

“It was very impressive i love how coach (Sam) Pittman and coach (Barry) Odom has turned the defense around overnight. Once the offense gets comfortable with the system there is no Limit to what the We can achieve. #WPS”

Receiver commitment Ketron Jackson of Royce City, Texas:

“Defense did a tremendous job on holding up and giving the offense great opportunities.

“Offensively they held their own, Felipe (Franks) made some great decisions with the ball and a great team win.”

Cornerback commitment Chase Lowrey of Frisco, Texas:

“Me and all the commits the were watching and texting about the game as it was going on

“We are all hyped about the win. The defense put on a show holding Mississippi State to 14 after beating LSU.”

Quarterback pledge Lucas Coley of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian:

“I’m just glad to see Coach Pittman and the players get what they came to the University of Arkansas for. This is the beginning of something special. We are about to flip the SEC upside down.”

Running back commitment Javion Hunt of Oklahoma City Carl Albert:

“I love the way the defense played coach (Barry) Odom and coach (Kendal) Briles are definitely two of the top coordinators in the country as a member of the 2021 class. I speak for all of us when I say we believe in the Pitt boss 100 hundred percent and you guys saw why we also don’t want people to hop on the bandwagon because it’s something special happening in Fayetteville.”

Cornerback commitment Keuan Parker of Tulsa Washington:

“It’s real exciting watching that, man coach (Barry) Odom and (Coach Sam) Pittman really showed they know what they’re doing. It’s time for Fayetteville’s comeback.”

Safety commitment Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan of Kansas City Lincoln College Prep:

“It’s just the start of something great and I know the football world is seeing it. Coach (Barry) Odom is a master mind and the defense is just killing 3 interceptions. Coach (Sam) Carter I just know he’s going crazy . Once (Coach Kendal) Briles can get that offense going all four quarters that team is going to be a problem. War Eagle next.”

Defensive target Cameron Ball of East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities:

“It was a great win for the Hogs, but it certainly won’t be the last."

2022 offensive line commitment Eli Henderson of Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

“Great game, little rough around the edges but in the SEC a win is a win. Proud of the team. The defense played physical and flew around the field. The offense had a great plan and worked to set up plays and they did just that. This win is gonna turn some heads after tonight .... but all I gotta say ... is Woo Pig Sooie.”