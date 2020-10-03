Republican incumbent faces Democratic challenger in Washington County District 6

FAYETTEVILLE -- Democrat Beth Coger is challenging Lisa Ecke, the Republican incumbent, for the District 6 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

District 6 covers southeastern Springdale and northeastern Fayetteville.

Justices of the peace serve two-year terms. The Washington County Quorum Court is made up of eight Republicans and seven Democrats.

Justices of the peace are paid $200 per diem on days they attend Quorum Court or committee meetings.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 2. A voter may request an absentee ballot application by contacting the county clerk in the county where the voter is registered, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State website. Voters may download the application from the county website.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the same questions to the candidates. Their responses are below. Candidates were limited to 200 words per answer.

Question: Why did you decide to run for justice of the peace and what makes you the best candidate for the position?

Coger: I'm running because I want to see the court make decisions based on data and facts. Budget requests and big decisions are now routinely rubber-stamped with little discussion, often without explanation. If someone asks questions, they're accused of "micromanaging." I want the JPs to be respectful of each other and collaborate. They represent everyone, not only those who agree with them. We have to get along. I want to set an example by being a kind listener and nonpartisan. I've had difficulty getting information and access to meetings. County government must be open, welcoming and accessible to everyone. I want a fiscally conservative county government. I have 43 years experience in budgeting/managing a law firm. County operations are larger, but the same principles apply. I enjoy researching and asking questions. I'll bring new ideas backed by data and what's working for others. I'll talk to experts and gather information. I'll work hard, and I'll listen. Politics is about compassion and empathy, listening and being inclusive. I'll use those qualities to bring people from all sides together. That's how problems are solved. I'm persistent.

Ecke: I was asked by the Republican Committee to run for justice of the peace. Serving as JP has been an honor and a privilege. I am the best candidate because I love the American way of life -- freedom -- family values -- and keeping taxes low. I have a commonsense approach in finding solutions to the issues facing us. I will keep Washington County moving in a positive direction.

Question: What area of county government are you most interested in and what specific plans or goals do you have in that area?

Ecke: I am interested in shaping public policy for a better and brighter future. I am member of the Arkansas delegation invited by President Trump to specifically meet with the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, a liaison between the White House and America's local elected officials. Helping local government to be the best it can be by providing resources and tools. How to efficiently use tax dollars by shaping good policy. Specifically, consolidate what can be consolidated cutting expenses in half.

Coger: We must learn to live within our means and stop running to the taxpayers for sales tax increases. We have a state-ordered reassessment of real estate going on now, which will bring in an additional $1 million or so, plus our tax base is growing steadily. I want a year-round focus on our spending. The county's crime rate is down 10% from 2017. At any given time, 95% of the people in our jail are there on drug and drug-related charges. Seventy-five percent are jailed pretrial, which means they have not been convicted and under our Constitution are to be presumed innocent. Many are sitting in jail pretrial because they're poor and cannot pay bail. A recent county-funded study suggests policy changes and recommendations, which will help solve these problems while making our community better for generations. The 2021 budget must include sufficient funding to implement these NCSC recommendations, or nothing will change. We paid a lot of money for this study. It will be foolish and a waste of resources if we don't follow through. Let's collaborate with Fayetteville, Springdale and other jurisdictions seeking grants and state and federal funding.

Question: County Treasurer Bobby Hill is projecting a drop of about $1 million in Washington County's share of the revenue from the countywide 1% sales tax after the results of the 2020 census are in. How can the Quorum Court deal with that drop in revenue while maintaining services?

Coger: The National Center for State Courts assessment offers guidance that has been proven to decrease incarceration. It will cost money to implement those changes, but what we're doing now isn't working and isn't sustainable. Last year and early this year, we were averaging 750 daily jail population. If the jail population stays under 500 as it has been for several months now, that would be 250 fewer inmates per day. At $80 per day per inmate, that would be a huge savings, even allowing for fixed expenses and accounting for the program costs involved. We'd also see other economic benefits with people working and providing for their families instead of sitting in jail awaiting trial. Those savings would mean the jail could be self-funded with the current dedicated sales tax and the general fund wouldn't have to cover that deficit. Additionally, the reassessment of real estate will bring in another $1 million starting in 2021 that will be helpful to offset the projected loss. We should plan ahead to improve census turnout next time in the rural areas and our immigrant community especially. Covid played a part in at least some of that loss.

Ecke: I have been cognizant of this since 2017. I've engaged Treasurer Bobby Hill on the issue gathering data and sharing my thought processes. I have had conversations with Judge Joseph Wood and other stakeholders sharing my plan for positive results and outcomes. Many of the Quorum Court processes and procedures are antiquated. Clearly there exists an urgent need for change. A fundamental change in approach and assumptions. Washington County government has to change to compete and to survive in today's current environment. Trust and communication are key to any change. I will continue building bridges of trust with the other elected officials and stakeholders. Communicate, communicate, communicate the vision so to keep county government moving in a positive direction. Implement a plan of action with manageable steps to create short term wins.

Question: The Quorum Court has been discussing an ongoing problem with crowding at the Washington County Detention Center. A study recently commissioned by the Quorum Court offers some recommendations on ways to address the problem. What do you think the county should do to better manage the population at the detention center?

Ecke: Micromanagement is the death of any organization. Tim Helder is the sheriff, he knows best. I trust him to do what is right and safest for all of us. The bottleneck is with the circuit judges. Washington County needs an additional circuit judge to keep up with the population increase. A resolution petitioning the governor is what we need to do.

Coger: Be engaged. Make data-based decisions. Do your own research. Expand drug court. Start immediately implementing (with proper funding) recommendations made in NCSC's assessment. Form the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee and establish it properly per National Institute of Corrections guidance. We can copy what's working elsewhere, with local adaptations. Ensure appropriate public defender caseloads. Pressure the state to fund salaries and vacancies in the State Crime Labs. Partner on this with local legislators. Establish a sobering center. Address the issue of the high rate of FTAs and buried-alive bonds for mostly nonviolent offenders. Establish a pretrial program with proper staffing to supervise and monitor defendants, using impartial screening and assessment. Address the high recidivism rate by tackling the root causes of justice involvement: poverty, addiction, untreated trauma and mental health. Studies show every $1 spent on drug addiction treatment results in savings of $4 to $7. Partner with Returning Home and other nonprofits to pilot programs. Have social workers in the jail to connect inmates with needed services. Concentrate on getting services to the "frequent flyers." Change the mindset from, "But we've always done it this way," to "This is not working; let's make it better together."

Beth Coger