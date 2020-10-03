Restrictions to county buildings in place until Jan. 4

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde this week extended the executive order restricting access to Pulaski County buildings through the end of 2020 because of continued covid-19 concerns.

The buildings, including the county courthouse, were originally restricted on March 13 at the beginning of the pandemic's spread through the United States and the order has since been extended five times, first for a couple weeks at a time, then multiple months.

Under this week's order, the restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 4.

"The risk to public health for our county obviously continues and puts us all at great risk," Hyde said. "One of the things the order is aimed to do is to try to best protect county employees so we can meet our constitutional obligation to provide services."

One main reason for restricting access to the buildings, according to Hyde, is to avoid a major outbreak among staff that shuts down a crucial county service.

"It's very important to not only not have our employees get sick at work but it is also very important that we don't have the virus go into a department anywhere in the county and get three quarters of the people sick at the same time and have to shut that service off," Hyde said. "It's something that could affect a life very badly or a business transaction or a record or event that can't be fulfilled."

Citizens will be able to go into county facilities on exceptions for crucial in-person services.

"One of the exceptions is someone who needs to file for an emergency protection order," Hyde said. "Probably been the victim of domestic violence and they need to file an immediate petition to the court to file that document to protect them."

Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth announced on Friday that her office would extend "temporary operations" through Jan. 4.

Hollingsworth's office will offer "limited in-person services" from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Those services include requests for orders of protection, voter registration and absentee voting, Hollingsworth said in Friday's news release.

Residents will be let into the building to areas where they can be isolated while they wait to conduct their business, Hyde said. Once the in-person business has concluded, they will be escorted out of the building.

The city of Little Rock has been operating a bit differently from the county in that it is having government meetings like the Board of Directors meetings in person where the public can attend.

The Pulaski County Quorum Court by contrast has no public access and can only be seen in an online livestream.

The difference in public access to different government buildings and meetings, Hyde said, is a difference in obligations.

"The counties are not established by statute by the General Assembly," Hyde said. "Counties are established in the Constitution as the original local government, so we provide things like justice services -- the courts -- marriage licenses, recording of land transactions."

This is a bit different and more crucial than "picking up a building permit" or other things handled by the city government, Hyde said.

Hyde called the employees and innovation of county employees "stellar," crediting them with much of the success the county has had dealing with the pandemic.

"They were stuck with the same surprise we were," Hyde said. "I don't think anyone is sitting around thinking this could happen to us, and it could really change how we work and live every day."

Hyde thinks the most likely thing to change the availability of access to county buildings will be a potential vaccine.

"It sounds like the most likely best case it will be on scene towards or near the end of the year, and that may be something that finally is going to provide a change in what the outlook is," Hyde said.