Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Snake oil

Today at 7:32 a.m.

There's never a good time to be scammed, but for those looking to cheat honest people out of their pay, every moment is as good as any. Hucksters have had a field day cheating people throughout this pandemic.

People are scared right now, and that's a great time for snake oil salesmen to move in for the strike. You certainly can't blame the victims for falling prey to their fears of covid-19. But you can absolutely blame folks who sell the snake oil.

Arkansas' attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, made news last week for filing action against a health center in Fayetteville that she says was peddling false covid-19 cures to the Latino community.

Can you imagine already being terrified of this virus, not speaking the language of most news media around you, and then hearing a local medical center had a cure? It'd be awfully tempting to show up and give it a whirl, especially if you were low income and had to quickly get back to work.

We don't know how this action will turn out, or any more particulars about the facts than what we read in the papers. Let the courts decide on the merits. But at the very least, the AG's action might provide a deterrent for the bad guys.

For a while, anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT