OPINION | EDITORIAL: Snake oil

There's never a good time to be scammed, but for those looking to cheat honest people out of their pay, every moment is as good as any. Hucksters have had a field day cheating people throughout this pandemic.

People are scared right now, and that's a great time for snake oil salesmen to move in for the strike. You certainly can't blame the victims for falling prey to their fears of covid-19. But you can absolutely blame folks who sell the snake oil.

Arkansas' attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, made news last week for filing action against a health center in Fayetteville that she says was peddling false covid-19 cures to the Latino community.

Can you imagine already being terrified of this virus, not speaking the language of most news media around you, and then hearing a local medical center had a cure? It'd be awfully tempting to show up and give it a whirl, especially if you were low income and had to quickly get back to work.

We don't know how this action will turn out, or any more particulars about the facts than what we read in the papers. Let the courts decide on the merits. But at the very least, the AG's action might provide a deterrent for the bad guys.

For a while, anyway.