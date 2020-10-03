SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 42, ROGERS HERITAGE 6
SPRINGDALE – Quarterback Drew McClendon completed 16 of 21 passes for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 78-yard scoring toss to Jamarcus Alvis in the first quarter, as Springdale Har-Ber (1-4, 1-1 7A-West) picked up its first victory of the season.
Lane Rieter accounted for a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats, who led 35-0 midway through the third quarter.
Carter Hensley threw a touchdown pass for Rogers Heritage (1-4, 0-2), which has lost 20 consecutive conference games dating to 2017.
