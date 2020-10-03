State virus cases up by 958; teacher dies

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases topped 85,000 on Friday as it grew by more than 900 for the third day in a row.

The increase of 958 cases Friday came a day after a teacher at Harrisburg Elementary School died. She became the second public-school employee to die of the virus this week.

Susanne Michael, 47, died at a hospital Thursday night from complications from the virus, her husband, Keith, said.

He said his wife had been hospitalized since Sept. 15, the day after she tested positive.

"Her students loved her," Keith Michael said. "I would be somewhere with her at the store and her kids would come up running up to her and hug her. She just had a way with kids."

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called Susanne Michael "a respected teacher with a passion for her students."

"I know this has devastated the community and her family," Hutchinson said.

The cases added to the state's tallies included 778 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 180 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through antigen tests.

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by seven, to 1,391.

Also on Friday, Hutchinson said the state had received its first shipment of 59,000 credit-card size antigen test kits that were purchased by the federal government and distributed to states.

At his weekly news briefing on Tuesday, Hutchinson said the state had been allocated 900,000 of the Abbott Laboratories kits, which deliver results in about 15 minutes without the use of a machine or computer equipment.

He said he and Health Secretary Jose Romero were working on a plan to use the kits, which he said would be "really beneficial to us in terms of our schools, in terms of our prisons, in terms of our nursing homes," adding that "we hope that we'll have sufficient quantity to even go beyond that."

"This is welcome news as we continue to increase our testing efforts," Hutchinson said Friday.

Meanwhile, the Little Rock School District said Central High School and Stephens Elementary would continue with all-virtual instruction next week after in-person classes were suspended this week in response to virus cases.

Stephens' on-site pre-kindergarten program will resume Monday, however.

"PLEASE stay well everyone by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing," Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau said in a message to parents.

Although 43 covid-19 patients were newly admitted to hospitals in the state, the number hospitalized fell by 10, to 475, as others were discharged or died.

The patients on Friday included 89 on ventilators, down from 92 a day earlier.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with the virus in the state rose to 5,488, while the number who have ever been on a ventilator rose by three, to 681.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 85,779.

That comprised 82,309 confirmed cases and 3,470 probable ones.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose by 86, to 7,330.

That reflected the new cases; 864 Arkansans who were newly classified as having recovered; the seven virus deaths; and one person with an active infection who died of causes unrelated to covid-19.

Despite the different classifications, the Health Department has said it treats confirmed and probable cases the same for the purposes of its contact-tracing efforts.

That includes requiring people whose results are positive from either type of test to isolate themselves, and those they may have infected to quarantine.

Susanne Michael's death occurred two days after Atkins School District Superintendent Jody Jenkins, 57, died of the virus after being treated in the intensive-care unit of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary-Little Rock.

On its Facebook page, the Harrisburg School District said Michael had taught at the elementary school since 2012 and at Weiner Elementary School for six years before that.

"Mrs. Michael was an outstanding teacher who cared very deeply about the success and wellbeing of each and every one of her students," the district said in the post.

"Above all we express sympathy to her husband, Keith, and their five children. We will all miss Mrs. Michael very much and our school community will spend many difficult moments grieving her loss."

The district said counselors would be available to her students and co-workers.

"Her classes will continue because routine at school helps children," the district said.

On Thursday, the district reported that two staff members and six students had tested positive for the virus and an additional 77 students and two staff members were in quarantine.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mrs. Michael, a well-respected and dedicated teacher in the Harrisburg School District," the state Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement.

"Anytime there is a tragedy involving one of Arkansas' finest educators, the impact is greatly felt by the family, students, co-workers, and the state department."

EARLY RELEASE

Little Rock's Stephens Elementary announced Monday that it would shift to virtual instruction because of a new covid-19 case requiring quarantines.

Central High shifted to online instruction Thursday after four student-athletes tested positive, causing 85 other students and four staff members to have to quarantine.

The district's Parkview and Southwest high schools and Gibbs Elementary School were scheduled to return to in-person classes Monday after going all-online last week.

The state-controlled district on Friday announced that, starting next week, it will release students from in-person classes early on Wednesdays for the rest of this semester.

Elementary schools will release students at 12:15 p.m. and high schools at 1:15 p.m.

The rest of the day will be used for students to complete assignments and for teachers to make lesson plans and meet with virtual students "as needed," the district said in a post on its Facebook page.

"Students who need to remain on campus may do so and will be monitored by onsite staff," the district said.

The Pulaski County Special School District also has early release for students on Wednesdays.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District has said that it will make Mondays a virtual-only day for grades six through 12 starting Oct. 12 as a way to ease the workload on teachers with both in-person and online students.

Students can still go to school on Mondays, but all instruction will be online.

The Conway School District this week started a similar all-virtual day on Fridays.

Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key have said they expect school buildings to be open to students every day when classes are normally held, although schools also can offer online options and suspend in-person classes in response to virus cases.

In its daily coronavirus report, the Little Rock district said one student at Central High and an employee at Metropolitan Vocational-Technical Skills Center had tested positive in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday.

Four other employees and two students were required to quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person.

During the entire week, the district said 26 students or employees tested positive and 158 were quarantined.

That was down from a week earlier, when 32 people tested positive and 172 were quarantined.

In all of September, 60 students and 22 staff members tested positive and 430 students and 182 staff members were required to quarantine, the district reported.

INMATE DEATH

The Health Department's count of confirmed and probable cases rose by 51 in Jefferson County; 50 in Craighead County; 47 in Faulkner County; 46 in both Sebastian and Washington counties; 40 in Benton County; and 36 in both Pulaski and Saline counties.

Among prison and jail inmates the state's count of cases rose by 61.

Such increases can reflect new cases or ones that were added earlier but not immediately classified as coming from a jail or prison.

Cases among inmates are also sometimes added several days after a test is conducted, after information from laboratory reports is entered into a state database.

A prisoner from the Wrightsville Unit on Friday became the state's 44th inmate to die of the virus, the Department of Corrections announced.

The inmate, who was in his late 60s and serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, had been undergoing treatment at UAMS Medical Center, the Corrections Department reported.

Pulaski County continued to have the state's highest active case total, although it fell on Friday by 28, to 680.

The number of active cases dropped by 21 each in Washington and Jefferson cases, which had the next highest totals.

Washington County's active-case total fell to 499, while Jefferson County's fell to 493.

Faulkner County had the largest increase in active cases, with the number rising by 23, to 306.

TESTS UP

Friday's increase in cases was smaller than the 1,124 that were added a day earlier, but more than the 942 that were added Wednesday.

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day rose by nine, to 833.

In a statement on the day's numbers, Hutchinson highlighted the "record-breaking" number of tests that were performed Thursday, contributing to Friday's case increase.

Romero, the health secretary, said the 12,316 PCR tests that were conducted Thursday set a one-day record for the numbers reported in the state's daily coronavirus updates.

The combined total of 13,073 PCR and antigen tests also set a record for the second day in a row.

"I still think we're seeing some of the fallout from Labor Day weekend, and it just goes to show that there's still communitywide spread," Romero said.

He said President Donald Trump's positive test for the virus and subsequent hospitalization could lead to a further uptick in testing.

"It unfortunately has drawn everybody's attention to covid," Romero said. "We wish him the best."

SUSPENSION EXTENDED

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, reported 15 new cases among students and employees from Tuesday to Thursday, with the number of active cases falling by 11, to 57.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, announced that it would begin offering on-campus testing Monday after it received an Abbott Laboratories rapid test machine from the Health Department this week.

It reported having 22 active cases among students and one among employees as of Friday.

At Harding University in Searcy, a spokesman said a suspension of non-instructional large group activities has been extended.

The measure was announced last week as extending at least through Friday.

"We are continuing our suspension and will reevaluate on a weekly basis," Jana Rucker, a spokeswoman for the Searcy school, said in an email.

The private Christian university, in a Sept. 22 campus update cited an uptick in cases and "far too many close contact quarantines" as reasons to halt events.

On its website Friday, it reported 28 active student cases and four active employee cases. On Sept. 22, the campus reported 27 active student cases and two active employee cases.

The university this fall has an enrollment of 4,544 students, according to preliminary state data.

FIREFIGHTERS INFECTED

A Health Department report listed the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department as having 10 cases among employees, up from nine Monday.

The number of cases that were active rose by one, to seven.

Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said Friday that the first cases were discovered about two weeks ago.

"The initial case was from a spouse of one of the firefighters, and it just went from there," he said.

He said most of the cases were from firefighters who worked at the same station.

A few firefighters had symptoms, but none was hospitalized, he said.

"It caused us to have to make adjustments, caused for a lot of overtime to cover those members that were out," Howell said.

"A few of those members have completed their isolation time frame, so they're slowly starting to come back to work," he added.

The Health Department also added a farm in Colt, in St. Francis County, to the list of workplaces with at least five active infections as of Thursday.

The farm had 26 cases among workers, all of which were active, according to the report.

Other workplaces included Tyson plants in Berryville and Pine Bluff, with six active cases each, and Lennox Industries in Stuttgart, which had five.

LATEST DEATHS

All seven deaths added to the state's count Friday were of confirmed cases, raising the death toll among such cases to 1,245.

The state's cumulative count of virus deaths also includes 146 among probable cases.

Boone, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Pope and Sevier counties each had one of the seven deaths.

Romero said one death from July and one from August were added to the state's total after death certificates were updated with new information.

The death toll rose by one, to 38, among Arkansans age 35-44; by one to 207, among those age 55-64; and by five, to 1,033, among those 65 or older.

Among nursing-home residents, the department's count of virus deaths rose by six, to 476.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell, Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by and The Associated Press.