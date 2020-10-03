Tools and Toys: Dog Sports Full Coverage Raincoat and Cariloha Bamboo Fleece Blanket

Dog Sports Full Coverage Raincoat

What's to love: This raincoat will keep a dog dry and warm while a reflective strip and bright red color keep the dog visible out in the rain.

What does it do: The polyester raincoat has adjustable hook and loop tape belly and chest straps to keep the raincoat on securely. An opening at the neck allows a leash to attach to the dog's collar. The coat is available in several sizes and sells for $7.99. For more information and other styles visit https://bit.ly/3jbTxPQ.

Cariloha Bamboo Fleece Blanket

What's to love: It's a super soft blanket made with with a blend of bamboo and polyester.

What does it do: The brushed fleece blanket is made of 73% bamboo viscose. The company says that fabric made from bamboo is naturally thermal regulating making it a comfortable blanket in various climates. The blanket, available in queen ($119) and king size ($139), is bound in satin trim and is machine washable. They are available in two colors: coconut milk and onyx. More information is available at cariloha.com.