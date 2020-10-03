Trump in hospital, still at helm

President Donald Trump leaves Marine One on Friday upon arrival at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where he will undergo treatment for covid-19. More photos at arkansasonline.com/103president/. (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

WASHINGTON -- Stricken by covid-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was flown to a military hospital Friday night after being injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House.

The White House said Trump's expected stay of "a few days" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Trump walked out of the White House on Friday evening wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters but did not speak before boarding Marine One. Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff members wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president onboard the helicopter.

In a video taped before leaving for Walter Reed, Trump said, "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out." He remained fully president, all authority intact.

The president has a low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough, according to two people close to Trump. He was not planning to transfer his authority to Vice President Mike Pence, according to a White House spokesperson, Judd Deere. "The president is in charge," he said.

Just a month before the presidential election, Trump's revelation that he had tested positive for the virus came by tweet very early Friday morning after he had returned from a Thursday afternoon political fundraiser. He had gone ahead to the event, saying nothing to the crowd though knowing that he had been exposed to an aide who had tested positive.

First lady Melania Trump also tested positive, the president said, and several others in the White House have, too, prompting concern that the White House or even Trump himself might have spread the virus further. He said in his video that his wife was doing very well.

The Trump campaign announced that events involving the president -- including rallies scheduled this weekend in Florida and Wisconsin -- have been postponed. Members of Trump's family -- who had been serving as his top surrogates on the campaign trail -- also suspended their planned events.

Trump's next debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15, is now in question.

Trump has been trying all year -- and as recently as Wednesday -- to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is past, and he has played down concerns about being personally vulnerable. Until he tested positive, he continued to hold campaign rallies outdoors that drew thousands of supporters, many maskless.

TRUMP TREATMENTS

The White House worked to maintain an atmosphere of business-as-usual Friday.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."

The president's physician said in a memo that Trump received a dose of an experimental antibody combination by Regeneron that is in clinical trials. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits" and that a team of experts was evaluating the president and first lady in regard to next steps.

Trump is also taking vitamin D, zinc, melatonin, a daily aspirin and famotidine [an antacid better known as Pepcid], the memo said.

Initial results suggest that Regeneron's treatment can lower the level of the virus in the body when it is administered early enough in the course of an infection.

The first lady, who is 50, has a "mild cough and headache," Conley reported, and the remainder of the first family, including the Trumps' son Barron, who lives at the White House, tested negative.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning and "remains in good health," his spokesman said. Pence was to resume his campaign schedule after his test.

Democratic presidential nominee Biden and his running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris have tested negative, their campaign said.

Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was with him and many others Saturday and has been on Capitol Hill meeting with lawmakers, also tested negative, the White House said. It was confirmed that she had a mild case of covid earlier this year and has since recovered.

Senate Democrats demanded that Republicans slow the confirmation process for Barrett, charging that "an already illegitimate process will become a dangerous one."

Leading Republicans pledged to go "full steam ahead" to confirm Barrett.

Very early Friday, after returning from the Thursday afternoon New Jersey fundraiser, Trump tweeted, "Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Hours earlier, the White House confirmed that a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive.

HICKS ILLNESS

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday confirmed that the White House knew Hope Hicks, the aide, had tested positive before Trump attended the fundraiser. Hicks, one of Trump's closest advisers, traveled with him on Air Force One and Marine One this week, before becoming ill.

"I can tell you in terms of Hope Hicks, we discovered that right as Marine One was taking off yesterday," said Meadows. Several staffers were pulled from the trip, but Trump did not cancel it, and there was no direct evidence that her illness was connected to his.

Many White House and senior administration officials were undergoing tests Friday, but the full scale of the outbreak around the president may not be known for some time as it can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test. Officials with the White House Medical Unit were tracing the president's contacts.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Friday that he had tested positive. Another member of the panel, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced that he was positive earlier Friday.

Both were among the Republican senators who attended a Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday in which Trump announced the nomination of Barrett. Tillis, unlike Lee and most other attendees, was pictured wearing a mask. On Thursday, he went to the Senate floor to cast a vote.

"Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well," Tillis, 60, said in a statement. Tillis took part Thursday night in a debate with his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, who has been leading in polls and in fundraising in the pivotal battleground state.

The Tillis campaign said it was suspending all in-person events and that staffers who were exposed to the senator would quarantine and receive tests. Cunningham said he would take a test as well.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the virus Wednesday but didn't reveal her diagnosis until after Trump announced that he had the virus. McDaniel was last with Trump a week ago at a Sept. 25 fundraiser.

A maskless Meadows told reporters outside the White House on Friday that he and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino had tested negative.

Others in Trump's immediate orbit who have also so far tested negative include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide.

His handling of the pandemic has already been a flash point in his race against Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware citing concern about the virus. Biden has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds.

BIDEN PLANS

In a tweet Friday morning, Biden said he and his wife, Jill, "send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Biden campaign officials and allies said Friday that the Democratic nominee planned to continue in-person travel.

Biden's team now believes it has developed a good model for campaigning safely in battleground states, in carefully planned gatherings that limit the number of attendees. While Biden does not always wear a mask when speaking, he did in his remarks Friday.

The Biden campaign also announced that an important surrogate, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, would proceed with an in-person, distanced rally in New Hampshire on Saturday. Jill Biden campaigned Friday in New Hampshire.

World leaders offered the president and first family their best wishes, and governments used the case as a reminder for their citizens to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Multiple White House staff members have previously tested positive for the virus, including Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and one of the president's personal valets.

It is unclear where the Trumps or Hicks caught the virus, but in a Fox interview, Trump seemed to suggest it may have been spread by someone in the military or law enforcement.

The White House began instituting a daily testing regimen for the president's senior aides after earlier positive cases were found close to the president. Anyone in close proximity to the president or vice president is tested every day, including reporters.

Trump is not the first world leader to test positive for the virus, which previously infected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized last month while fighting covid-19.

LINE OF SUCCESSION

The presidential line of succession, laid out in a 1947 law, falls first to Pence. If he were to become too ill to carry out the duties of the president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would step in.

After Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, currently the president pro tem, would step in. Next in line is Pompeo. Should Pompeo fall ill, the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, would step in. Should Mnuchin also be too ill to serve, next in line would be the secretary of defense, Mark Esper, followed by the attorney general, William Barr.

Left unclear is how it is decided that a president is too ill to perform his duties.

The 25th Amendment was intended to deal with any ambiguity about who leads the government when a president cannot. If the president becomes sick and the Cabinet determines that he is unable to perform the office's duties, the amendment grants the administration the power to temporarily transfer authority to the vice president.

The president could then resume his duties after providing "a written declaration to the contrary" to the congressional leaders, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Other U.S. presidents have fallen seriously ill while in office -- George Washington was feared close to death during a flu outbreak and Woodrow Wilson was gravely ill during peace talks after World War I in Paris -- and four have died of natural causes while in office. Four others were assassinated.

But not since 1981, when Ronald Reagan was shot, has a president been known to confront a life-threatening illness in office.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press; by Maggie Haberman, Peter Baker, Megan Specia, Eileen Sullivan, Katie Glueck, Thomas Kaplan and Sydney Ember of The New York Times; and by Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker, Colby Itkowitz and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post.

Marine One lifts off Friday from the White House to carry President Donald Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where he is expected to spend a “few days” after contracting covid-19. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (third from left) waits with other staff members Friday as President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House for several days of hospitalization. (AP/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This shows a White House memorandum released Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 by the Physician to the President, confirming that both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow)

President Donald Trump boards Marine One as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, before President Donald Trump arrives after he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One to travel to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)