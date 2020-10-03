U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (left) holds talks Friday with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco. (AP/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

Armenia says it's open to truce talks

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Armenia said Friday that it is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week has killed dozens and left scores wounded.

The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. Cease-fire calls have come from around the globe.

Azerbaijan's president says Armenia's withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh is the sole condition to end the fighting. Armenian officials allege Turkey is involved in the conflict and sending fighters from Syria to the region. Ankara has denied that while publicly siding with Azerbaijan in the dispute.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview released Thursday that he welcomed the call for a cease-fire but it was impossible to consider leaving "the population of Nagorno-Karabakh unprotected, facing terrorists and extremists" fighting on Azerbaijan's side "under Turkey's sponsorship."

On Friday, Armenian military officials reported that Azerbaijan carried out strikes on Nagorno-Karabakh's capital of Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry accused Armenian forces of shelling Agdam, Terter and Barda regions and attacking other areas.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Pashinyan by phone for the third time this week, and both "expressed serious concern" about reports that fighters from the Middle East were involved in the conflict.

U.N. gives OK to check vessels off Libya

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday authorizing member nations to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of smuggling migrants or engaging in human trafficking from the north African nation for another year.

The German-sponsored resolution also authorizes the seizure of vessels confirmed used for migrant smuggling or human trafficking from Libya.

It "condemns all acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking into, through and from the Libyan territory and off the coast of Libya, which undermine further the process of stabilization of Libya and endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands of people."

Libya, which descended into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.

Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The International Office for Migration estimated in March that the death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean had passed the "grim milestone" of 20,000 since 2014.

Germany's deputy U.N. ambassador, Gunter Sautter, said preventing migrant smuggling and human trafficking is very important and operation Irini will continue, but he noted that the resolution is "a call to action" to the entire international community, not just the EU.

Chinese tourist-site fire kills 13 people

BEIJING -- A fire at a tourist site in China killed 13 people on the first day of an eight-day national holiday, authorities said.

The fire engulfed an exhibition hall of ice lantern and snow sculptures Thursday at the Taitaishan theme park on the outskirts of Taiyuan city in Shanxi province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Another 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals, where they were in stable condition, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Millions of people are expected to travel in China during the holiday in a much anticipated boost to an economy hit hard by covid-19.

Taitaishan is a sprawling park with several museums, rides and other attractions.

The Work Safety Committee of the State Council, a national-level organization, will oversee the investigation into the fire, the emergency management ministry said.

U.S., Morocco sign military agreement

RABAT, Morocco -- The United States and Morocco on Friday signed an accord that aims to strengthen military cooperation and the North African kingdom's military readiness over the next decade.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed the 10-year agreement during a two-day visit to Morocco, his last stop on a tour of three North African nations, which began this week in Tunisia, where a military accord also was signed.

He also visited Algeria, the first U.S. defense secretary to meet with leaders there since 2006. He held a meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the army chief, Gen. Said Chengriha. No deals were known to be signed there, but the U.S. defense secretary reportedly discussed expanding security cooperation and security issues in the Sahel region just south of Algeria. The U.S. counts Algeria as a major ally in the fight against terrorism.

Morocco is a major non-NATO ally of the United States.

Esper met with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita upon his arrival Friday. Full details of his plans weren't immediately disclosed.