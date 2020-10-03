VALLEY VIEW 47, FORREST CITY 8
FORREST CITY -- The Blazers (4-1, 2-0 5A-East) led by 40 points at the half en route to a dominant victory over Forrest City (1-3, 0-2).
Valley View scored on its first offensive drive of the game and followed that with a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.
