VILONIA 20, FARMINGTON 14
VILONIA -- Seth Kirk punched his second score of the night with a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the game's final minute to deliver Vilonia (4-1, 2-0 5A-West) over Farmington (2-3, 1-1).
Kirk's first touchdown, a 1-yard rush, put the Eagles up by two possessions in the third quarter.
Later in the fourth quarter, Farmington's Tate Sutton's completed a touchdown pass to Caden Elsik that tied the game at 14-14 until Kirk's late heroics put Vilonia up for good.
