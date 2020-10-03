Watson Chapel fends off Jacksonville's challenge

First-year Jacksonville Coach Maurice Moody's 25-man band of Titans tried to make a game of it Friday night in their 5A-Central matchup with Watson Chapel at Jacksonville High School.

If not for the accurate left arm and quick feet of Wildcats' sophomore quarterback Jabrae Shaw, they might have pulled it off.

Shaw rushed for five touchdowns, threw for one and had a hand in all four of Watson Chapel's two-point conversions to lead his team to a 42-28 victory.

"That quarterback was amazing," Moody said. "He was crafty, man. We didn't know if he was running it or throwing it. He's a really good ballplayer."

Shaw (13-226 rushing; 4-of-9 passing, 60 yards) scored on runs of 5, 21 and 3 to lead Watson Chapel (3-1, 1-1) to a 28-6 halftime lead, but Jacksonville scored twice in the first 5:23 of the second half to cut its deficit to 28-20.

Jacksonville was driving for a possible game-tying score when the defense held the Titans on fourth down from the Watson Chapel 20.

That's when Shaw broke the game open, following his blockers around the left side of the Watson Chapel line, weaving his way through Titans' defenders, then kicking into gear around the 40 as he went untouched the rest of the way for an 80-yard score.

A two-point conversion pass from Shaw to Anton Pierce made it 36-20, and the Wildcats were not threatened the rest of the way.

"Whenever I needed a play, I was going to my quarterback," Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton said. "Our line, our backs and even our skills guys, they did a great job blocking for him."

Dutton said Shaw is a difference-maker.

"He's got good speed, and luckily for us, he's only a sophomore," he said.

Moody, who has a talented quarterback in junior Deorious Cobbs, marveled at Shaw's ability.

"He was amazing," Moody said. "I saw him on film, the stuff he was doing was unbelievable. His lower body is so strong he's hard to tackle. He throws a decent football. He's smart, he's crafty, he's a leader. He checks all the boxes with him being that young."

Jacksonville (1-4, 0-2) stayed in the game with Cobbs and sophomore running back Darien Bennett doing the bulk of the work.

Watson Chapel led 14-0 when Jacksonville scored early in the second quarter on a 40-yard pass from Cobbs to Jaedon Jones in the left corner of the end zone.

That made it 14-6, but Watson Chapel scored twice in the final 8:21 of the half, utilizing a short field each time.

Shaw scored on a 21-yard sweep to complete a 3-play, 35-yard drive.

Shaw's third touchdown, a 3-yard run, was set up by a 52-yard punt return by Damarione Woodson, who scored the game's first touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Shaw.

Moody said he was proud of the way his team responded at the start of the second half, praising the play of Cobbs and Bennett while pointing out that the Titans started five freshmen.

"We're buying into the weight room," Moody said. "We're working extremely hard in practice. There's no quit in them, no give up. We just give everything we've got."

That was evident in the third quarter when the Titans were driving for a potential game-tying touchdown.

"When it was 28-20 and they were driving, our defense did stand tall in the red zone and came up with a big stop when we needed it," Dutton said. "And then yes, we did get the big 80-yard run. That was a big turning point."