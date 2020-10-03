Winning in Ames a must for Sooners

Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver La’Michael Pettway (7) on a two-point conversion attempt in last year’s matchup, which the Sooners won 42-41. The Cyclones have been a thorn in the side of the Sooners, who are coming off an upset loss against Kansas State. (AP file photo)

Experience has taught Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley his team can overcome a bad loss and make the College Football Playoff.

He brushed off suggestions that last week's home defeat to Kansas State will cost the Big 12 a spot in the CFP and that his team is done.

"I've heard the same thing for all five years I've been here at OU," Riley said. "That's what people have to talk about right now. This is going to be a little bit of crazy season like they all are."

The 18th-ranked Sooners (1-1, 0-1) are looking for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. With eight regular-season games left -- barring cancellations because of covid-19 -- the five-time defending Big 12 champions' margin of error is slim heading to Ames, Iowa, to play Iowa State (1-1, 1-0) tonight.

The Cyclones have given OU fits since Matt Campbell took over in 2016. Other than Kansas State, which has beaten the Sooners two consecutive years, no Big 12 team has played them tougher the past four years. None of the meetings was decided by more than 10 points.

Iowa State knocked off OU on the road in 2017 and lost 42-41 last year after a failed two-point conversion in the last minute.

"We know what it was like my freshman year. You could say Iowa State was the laughingstock of the Big 12," fifth-year Cyclones offensive lineman Sean Foster said. "We have the senior group, the senior leadership in this facility, that we are able to compete every single Saturday and it doesn't matter who with."

Before blowing a 21-point lead and losing 38-35 to four-touchdown-underdog Kansas State, Oklahoma hadn't lost so early since it started 1-2 in 2016. Last year, the Sooners were 7-0 when they lost to Kansas State. They won a bunch of close games and saw their path to the playoff clear after Alabama and Minnesota closed the regular season with losses.

The Sooners were all but written off in 2018 after Texas beat them at midseason, but they avenged that loss in the Big 12 championship game and got into the playoff after Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC title game. In 2017, they recovered from their loss to Iowa State to win eight in a row and make the playoff easily.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler enters his first road game off a rough outing in which he threw three interceptions, the last one in the final seconds.

"There ain't a player in history that hasn't had his struggles," Riley said. "It's going to happen. You're ultimately defined by the team. Quarterbacks are ultimately defined by how they respond to it as well. So that's the challenge. He's a competitive kid. He's eager to learn. I have zero doubt in my mind that he's going to take this and run with it in the correct direction."

Iowa State hasn't beaten Oklahoma at home since 1960, and the Sooners' .917 series winning percentage (76-6-2) is the best by one FBS program against another in a series with at least 50 games played.

Oklahoma hasn't lost back-to-back regular-season games since October 1999, the longest active streak by far. Alabama hasn't lost consecutive regular-season games since 2007.

