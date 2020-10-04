Area author releases new book

Pine Bluff author L.M. Richardson recently released her new book, "A Double Play Summer," according to a news release.

"In A Double Play Summer, what starts as the best summer ever, quickly turns into a foul play," according to the release. "D.J. has to give up her bedroom, and the most important softball tournament of her short career, for Gran. Without D.J. the team isn't confident they'll be able to make it past the Summer Softball Showdown for a shot at Nationals. Being at Gran's turns out to be more rewarding than D.J. could have imagined. Unexpectedly, Gran becomes her biggest advocate and cheerleader."

Richardson is an instructor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, her alma mater, and has a Master of Arts degree in journalism. A wife, mother and grandmother, Richardson always wanted to be a writer. Her start came with a sixth grade writing contest, according to the release.

Writing for children has always been her passion. Her aim is to create books in which young Black women can see themselves and be proud of who they are, according to the release.

Independently published Sept. 1, "A Double Play Summer" is available on Richardson's website, LaRichMedia, and on Amazon. It's also free with Kindle unlimited, according to the news release.