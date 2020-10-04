At LR event, actress speaks out on voting

Movie and television actress Vivica A. Fox, in collaboration with the Little Rock Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, encouraged Arkansans to get out and vote during Saturday’s 2020 Get Out To Vote Youth Summit. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted its 2020 Nonviolence Youth Summit II: Get Out to Vote event Saturday commemorating the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Held at the commission's parking lot at 906 Broadway in Little Rock for a socially distanced crowd, the event featured television and movie actress Vivica A. Fox as the keynote speaker, who used her platform to encourage Arkansans to get out to vote. The deadline to register to vote in the state is Monday.

DuShun Scarbrough, executive director, said he was honored to host the actress, who plans to use her celebrity to help the commission encourage women and young people to get registered and get active in the electoral process. The event is part three of the commission's voter campaign in response to low turnout in Arkansas.

In the 2016 presidential election, 68.8% of voting-age Arkansans were registered compared with 70.3% of people nationwide, according to USAFacts, a data-driven resource for standardized U.S. government data.

In total, 58.7% of voting-age Arkansans cast ballots in that election.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASV0F_UdZ4M]

"We've had opportunities to bring out folks from across the world from celebrities to individuals who want to take the stance to commit, to empower, to inspire, and to encourage voting, so it's a really important day," said Scarbrough.

From Los Angeles to Little Rock, Fox gave an exclusive interview to The Pine Bluff Commercial saying this election was one of the most important she had experienced in her lifetime. To not vote, Fox said, would be disrespectful to the forefathers who sacrificed so much.

"This isn't just about us," said Fox, who has been a proud voter ever since she was old enough. "It's about people. They got sprayed and they got bit by dogs for us to have the right to vote."

Fox said she feels the future of our country is at stake and citizens should know and understand all the propositions and candidates on ballots locally and nationally.

"Make sure you understand how they affect your community," said Fox. "When you go and look at the ballot, it's not just for the president and vice president, but it's about your local -- your mayor, your governor your community."

With a focus on women and young people, Fox reflected on the time when women didn't have the right to vote and how important it was to vote and not think your vote doesn't matter.

Leron McAdoo a Pine Bluff High School and UAPB graduate who resides in Little Rock, attended the gathering with his children, Jamee and Norel. The family of professional poets performed during the event.

McAdoo said he tries to instill in his children that somebody killed somebody else because of voting. "A lot of people have said people died to vote, but no one in my mind woke up and said I'm going to die today for this," he said. "What they did do is say I am going to fight for this and they end up getting killed for our right to vote. That is a truer way of looking it at."

His children, ages 19 and 21 are registered voters, and they both try to encourage their peers not to just vote but become active in the community.

"I think it's very serious to vote," said Norel. "The way I look at it is so many people fought and died for the right to vote."

His sister agreed, adding that they have the power to try to change elections and put into office the person they want.

"We're the ones growing up in this world so we need to have a say in who we want to represent us in the political system so that we won't always complain about it," Jamee said.

Fox echoed that same point and told the crowd Saturday that if people don't vote and later if things don't go the way they want them to, they can't complain about it.

She also said she understands how the pandemic has affected voter confidence.

"The covid pandemic has crippled 2020. Here we thought we that we were starting into a new decade and it was going to be new and fantastic -- it has been the worst year that I think any of us has ever experienced," said Fox. "Covid has killed over 200,005 Americans. Now it's in the White House, the most powerful house in the United States of America."

Fox, who received a false positive test a few weeks ago, encouraged early and mail-in voting for those who aren't comfortable venturing out on Election Day.

"I know with covid right now a lot of people are not wanting to go," said Fox. "Now they have it if you do mail-in that you can literally track your vote, make sure it was received, and that it was counted."

As the head of a nonpartisan agency, Scarbrough said the commission is not telling Arkansans whom to vote for but wanted to take a statewide approach to stress the importance of people recognizing their fundamental right to vote.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the "fierce urgency of now," said Scarbrough. "We can't stress the urgency of exercising your right to vote and if you are not registered, you have until Oct. 5. The time is now."