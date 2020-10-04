Bankers weigh in on loan loss provisions, struggling hotels

Bankers across the country are predicting loan loss provisions will start to decline as financial institutions report third quarter earnings later this month.

Bank executives believe share repurchase programs will begin to gain more traction while merger-and-acquisition activity also should accelerate in the coming months.

Stephens Inc. revealed those findings in reports that wrapped up the investment banking firm's 10th annual bank forum, which attracted 73 banks from across the U.S. The forum pairs banks with potential investors.

Banks that participated in the event last week have combined total assets of $919.8 billion and total market capitalization of almost $80 billion.

The forum uncovered interesting insights into how bankers and investors view upcoming issues that will affect financial institutions as the pandemic continues to hang over the nation's economy.

Not surprisingly, both bankers and investors note that the hotel sector faces the greatest challenges in the short term, according to a survey the Stephens team conducted during the forum.

Hotels were the top concern in the short term for 53% of bankers and 65% of investors. Restaurants finished as the next highest concern with 22% of bankers and investors citing the sector as troubling.

"Management teams and investors are on the same page, with both eyeing hotels and restaurants as the most problematic exposures," the Stephens team said of the findings.

Hotels are scrambling to bring in travelers. The Federal Reserve reported last week that hotels reduced their prices by 17% this summer compared with last summer to help fill rooms during the pandemic.

Speakers at the forum noted that "24-hour cities" have been hit the hardest by the pandemic: those areas that have typically relied on U.S. tourism, overseas travel, conference travel and traditional business to prop up hotels.

At the same time, "drive-to destinations" such as the Gulf Coast, where hotels are supported by people who access the area via car for a vacation, have held up well.

"The main takeaway -- if your hotel ecosystem has been supported by people flying to your area, you are in trouble," the Stephens team reported. "If your hotel ecosystem has been supported by people driving to your area, you are probably better off."

Survey participants said loan loss provisions, which escalated early in the year as covid-19 scorched the economy, should start to decline. Both bank management (64%) and investors (80%) expect provisions to be lower in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, than they were in the second quarter. Banks will report third quarter earnings later this month.

Another positive: The survey found that loan deferrals also are expected to decline, a signal that more businesses are able to pay on the original terms of their loans and don't need help with either interest or principal.

Even more, share repurchases could begin sooner than anticipated. One in four survey respondents noted they could start share repurchases in the last three months of the year, and another 29% said buybacks would begin in early 2021. In addition, 13% said they have already revived share repurchases.

Merger-and-acquisition activity was predicted to pick up as well. The survey found that 66% of the bankers expect merger-and-acquisition activity to accelerate. Bankers in the Southwest region, which includes Arkansas, were the most bullish on mergers and acquisitions, with 76% predicting activity would pick up.

As an interesting aside, 57% of the bankers said they expect it will take until the second half of next year before their work activities return to normal, related to traveling and holding meetings for work.

EXPORT SUPPORT

The World Trade Center in Rogers is receiving nearly $125,000 to help small businesses in Arkansas expand into global markets.

Funding is provided through a competitive grant process administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration's State Trade Expansion Program.

"These funds will allow us to help eligible small businesses reach international markets and grow their sales through trade shows, trade missions, export training, website translation, marketing and other exporting initiatives," said Trish Watkins of the World Trade Center.

The state program was established 10 years ago to open global markets for small businesses.

The trade center "has been an important partner in providing the resources and assistance for [small] businesses to reach global markets," said Edward Haddock, director of the SBA in Arkansas. "In Arkansas, 80 percent of exporters are small businesses and farmers."

The $124,722 provided to the World Trade Center is a 25% increase from last year's annual award, Haddock said.

Since the creation of state program, the federal agency has awarded approximately $157 million in grants to fund export opportunities to increase the global footprint of small businesses.

MORE SPEED, FEWER DOLLARS

Broadband is trending in the right direction -- speeds are going up and prices are going down, according to a national study.

In its 2020 broadband pricing index, USTelecom The Broadband Association reports that broadband service has been providing greater value to consumers over the past five years.

Using Federal Communications Commission and other public data, the index shows reductions in price for both the most popular and highest-speed broadband internet services and significant improvements in overall broadband speeds for the period from 2015-20.

The report outlines price comparisons on two fronts: the most popular speed tiers and the highest speed tiers in 2015 and 2020.

To that point, the report found that the most popular tier of broadband service in 2015 costs 20.2% less today while offering speeds that are 15.7% faster.

The highest speed offerings in 2015 are now priced 37.7% lower while speed has increased by 27.7%.

By comparison, the consumer price index was up 9.3%; health insurance increased 44.5%; and car insurance jumped 27% over the same time period.

While broadband has become more affordable, the group reported that 18 million Americans remain unconnected and 30% of K-12 students do not have access to a high-speed Internet service.

TEXAS EXPANSION

Encore Bank of Little Rock is expanding into the Dallas and Fort Worth markets.

"Our philosophy of being a private, boutique bank that promotes a culture of empowerment and innovation, we believe, is a great fit in these markets," Encore Vice Chairman and President Phillip Jett said in a statement.

Marc Massad will serve as executive vice president and regional president of Dallas and Scott Jones will serve in the same role in Tarrant County.

"We will only enter a market when we find the perfect leader," Jett added. "As we studied the Dallas and Fort Worth markets, two names kept being brought up again and again, those were Marc and Scott."

Encore Bank was formed in 2019 as an offshoot of Capital Bank with new ownership and additional capitalization. It has offices in Central Arkansas and the northwest and northeast corners of the state.

