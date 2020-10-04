Best-sellers
Fiction
THE EVENING AND THE MORNING by Ken Follett. In a prequel to "The Pillars of the Earth," a boat builder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.
TROUBLED BLOOD by Robert Galbraith. The fifth book in the Cormoran Strike series. A decades-old cold case might be connected to a serial killer; by J.K. Rowling, writing pseudonymously.
VINCE FLYNN: TOTAL POWER by Kyle Mills. When America's power grid is shut down, Mitch Rapp goes after a cyber-terrorist.
TO SLEEP IN A SEA OF STARS by Christopher Paolini. Kira Navarez might be the only one who can save the earth and its colonies from being destroyed.
THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett. The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity.
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
THE HARBINGER II by Jonathan Cahn. Nouriel, Ana Goren and a figure known as "the prophet" return as revelations are unlocked.
SHADOWS IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 51st book of the In Death series. A hitman with possible connections to Eve Dallas' husband is seen near the scene of a crime.
PIRANESI by Susanna Clarke. Another world is revealed as a man called the Other asks Piranesi for help with research into a Great and Secret Knowledge.
ONE BY ONE by Ruth Ware. An avalanche tests the bonds of coworkers from a London-based tech startup on a corporate retreat in the French Alps.
Nonfiction
RAGE by Bob Woodward. Based on 17 on-the-record interviews with President Trump and other reporting, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist details the president's perspective on multiple crises.
BLACKOUT by Candace Owens. The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party.
DISLOYAL by Michael Cohen. An account of President Trump's business empire, political campaign and presidential administration by his former personal attorney.
KILLING CRAZY HORSE by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The ninth book in the conservative commentator's Killing series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
COMPROMISED by Peter Strzok. The former FBI deputy assistant director of counterintelligence chronicles the investigation into Russia's election interference and key moments from his career.
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
LIVE FREE OR DIE by Sean Hannity. The Fox News host offers his assessment on what is at stake in the 2020 election.
SPEAKING FOR MYSELF by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The former White House press secretary shares her perspective on her time working with President Trump.
EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL IN ITS TIME by Jenna Bush. Essays by the former first daughter and granddaughter celebrating the lives of her grandparents.
Paperback fiction
THE INSTITUTE by Stephen King.
THEN SHE WAS GONE by Lisa Jewell.
CILKA'S JOURNEY by Heather Morris.
LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE by Celeste Ng.
HOMEGOING by Yaa Gyasi.
Paperback nonfiction
WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE by Ijeoma Oluo.
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
JUST MERCY by Bryan Stevenson.
THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS by Isabel Wilkerson.
