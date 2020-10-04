Best-sellers

Fiction

THE EVENING AND THE MORNING by Ken Follett. In a prequel to "The Pillars of the Earth," a boat builder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

TROUBLED BLOOD by Robert Galbraith. The fifth book in the Cormoran Strike series. A decades-old cold case might be connected to a serial killer; by J.K. Rowling, writing pseudonymously.

VINCE FLYNN: TOTAL POWER by Kyle Mills. When America's power grid is shut down, Mitch Rapp goes after a cyber-terrorist.

TO SLEEP IN A SEA OF STARS by Christopher Paolini. Kira Navarez might be the only one who can save the earth and its colonies from being destroyed.

THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett. The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

THE HARBINGER II by Jonathan Cahn. Nouriel, Ana Goren and a figure known as "the prophet" return as revelations are unlocked.

SHADOWS IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 51st book of the In Death series. A hitman with possible connections to Eve Dallas' husband is seen near the scene of a crime.

PIRANESI by Susanna Clarke. Another world is revealed as a man called the Other asks Piranesi for help with research into a Great and Secret Knowledge.