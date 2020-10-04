Biden tests negative for coronavirus, plans to campaign in Florida

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president, speaks to members of the media as he leaves St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP / Andrew Harnik )

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

The results come five days after the former vice president spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump. The president was diagnosed with covid-19 days after the debate, and he remains hospitalized.

Biden had two negative tests on Friday, as well.

Biden is scheduled to travel Monday to Florida. His campaign said it will continue to observe public health guidelines on masks, social distancing and crowd sizes.

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine out of caution.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Sunday that Barr has had four covid-19 tests since Friday, and all have come back negative. She says he will self-quarantine for several days out of an abundance of caution.

Barr attended one meeting at Justice Department headquarters on Friday and stayed home during the weekend, except to be tested. He plans to remain home for several days.

Barr attended the White House event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett last weekend and was seen on video having a conversation with former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Neither was wearing a mask.