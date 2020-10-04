Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
VCC, LLC, 19524 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,185,000.
Metro Builders and Restoration Inc., 1701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $750,000.
VCC, LLC, 19524 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $715,000.
Tim Heiple, 2923 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $500,000.
Mulhearn Wilson Const. Inc., 3700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $500,000.
Baldwin & Shell Construction Company, 1901 Kellett Road, Little Rock, $359,000.
Corco Construction, LLC, 1900 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $350,000.
Baldwin & Shell Construction Company, 10800 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, $216,000.
Baldwin & Shell Construction Company, 3700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $108,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 1703 N. Palm St., Little Rock, $650,000.
Kate Makan, 72 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $588,000.
Jay Stewart, 123 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $500,000.
Chuck Hamilton Construction, Inc., 6 Longlea Cove, Little Rock, $450,000.
Bragg & Kennedy Homes, LLC, 111 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $444,000.
Midsouth Property Management, LLC, 20 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $280,000.
Mark Green, 12 Trafalgar Cove, Little Rock, $250,000.
Hearnsberger Construction, Inc., 2020 Country Club Lane, Little Rock, $225,000.
Bret Franks Construction, Inc., 349 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $169,000.
Diamond Legacy Group, 11911 Springtree Drive, Little Rock, $155,000.
Chase Calhoun, 1920 Old Forge Road, Little Rock, $130,000.