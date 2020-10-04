CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Tuesday

Prostate Cancer Screening and Awareness

CONWAY — The Conway Regional Health System will hold its annual free Prostate Cancer Screening and Awareness program from 5-7 p.m. Registration is required for this program. Participants will be screened prior to entering the east lobby of the Conway Regional Medical Center, and the number of men in the waiting area will be limited to meet state health department social-distancing requirements. To make an appointment, call (501) 513-5858. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation will provide a 15-minute educational program for the men prior to the screening, then send each man a letter explaining his results.

Ongoing

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery

HEBER SPRINGS — The Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery, 349 Hatchery Road, has reopened its outdoor space (outside fish-rearing area), but all indoor spaces remain temporarily closed to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The hatchery staff asks people to contact the hatchery before arriving to confirm its hours. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safe practices, including maintaining a safe social distance from other groups and wearing face coverings. For more information, call the hatchery at (501) 362-3615.

Corona Corona! Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Joyce Hartmann, a Choctaw artist, has an exhibit, Corona Corona!, at the Fairfield Bay Library, 369 Dave Creek Parkway, through October. The show consists of 19 paintings, mostly watercolor, as well as some in mixed media or acrylics. More than half of the works are being shown for the first time. The public can view the exhibit from 1-4 p.m. daily whenever the library is open. For more information, call (501) 884-4930, as hours may change because of COVID-19.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay VFW Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Center Bingo is played from 10-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed. There will be limited seating, and reservations are required. For more information or reservations, call the center at (501) 884-7800.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

River Valley Artist Invitational

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Artist Invitational will be live on the River Valley Arts Center Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rivervalleyartscenter, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The entrance fee is $20 per piece, with a limit of two pieces turned in by Nov. 3 for judging. The Arts Center is at 1001 E. B St. For more information, call (479) 968-2452 or email rvartscenter@gmail.com.

Fall Fundraiser Online Art Auction

RUSSELLVILLE — The Fall Fundraiser Online Art Auction to benefit the River Valley Arts Center will take place from 6 p.m. Nov. 13 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Follow this link when the auction starts: www.biddingowl.com/Rivervalleyartscenter. Auction items will include artwork from local and well-known artists, as well as other donations, such as two tickets for a scenic train ride from Van Buren to Winslow. Bidding on items will be open the full week. This event is in lieu of the Arts Center’s annual Holiday Jubilee, which has been canceled.

