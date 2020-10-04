Cherishing the memory of Ginsburg through media

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington on Feb. 10. (AP)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived a storied life. In 1972, she became the first tenured female professor at Columbia Law School. In 1980, she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. And in 1993, she became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, where she cemented her legacy as a crusader for women's rights.

It wasn't until much later in her career that she achieved celebrity status.

BOOKS

◼️ "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg." In 2013, Shana Knizhnik, a law student at the time, created a Tumblr account celebrating Ginsburg after her memorable dissent in Shelby County v. Holder, a voting-rights case. Knizhnik gave the justice an alter ego, Notorious R.B.G. — a play on rapper Notorious B.I.G. — and overnight, Ginsburg's face was plastered on stickers, memes and T-shirts. Two years later, Knizhnik and journalist Irin Carmon wrote "Notorious RBG," a breezy chronicle of the justice's life. In her review for The New York Times, Jennifer Senior called the book "an artisanal hagiography, a frank and admiring piece of fan nonfiction." It later inspired an exhibition at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

◼️ "I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark." In 2016, author Debbie Levy and illustrator Elizabeth Baddeley published this biographical picture book, a whimsical take on the justice's early obstacles and notable dissents. In 2019, Levy followed up with another picture book, "Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Journey to Justice."

◼️ "The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong... and You Can Too." Ginsburg was known for staying fit well into her 80s, hitting the gym twice a week with her personal trainer, Bryant Johnson. In 2017, Johnson published this illustrated exercise book featuring the justice's own workout. "The hour-long routine he has developed suits me to a T," Ginsburg wrote in the foreword. "This book, I hope, will help others to experience, as I have, renewed energy to carry on with their work and days."

TELEVISION

◼️ "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." See the justice work out for yourself in this 2018 episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on YouTube. Wearing one of her "super diva" sweatshirts, Ginsburg invites Colbert to do pushups and planks along to opera music. And he struggles to keep up: "I'm cramping, and I'm working out with an 85-year-old woman."

◼️ "Saturday Night Live." Ginsburg is among Kate McKinnon's most beloved "Saturday Night Live" impressions. The actress portrayed the justice in a 2012 skit and later returned with friskier impersonations on "Weekend Update" segments, introducing the phrase "Ginsburned." Other skits have featured McKinnon's justice in a rap video and a workout tutorial.

FILM

◼️ "RBG." The 2018 documentary by directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen gives viewers an unfiltered look at Ginsburg's personal and professional triumphs. The film captures her celebrity status and delves into her marriage to Martin Ginsburg, a tax lawyer who put his wife's career before his.

◼️ "On the Basis of Sex." Months after "RBG" hit theaters, this bio-pic followed. The drama, starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer, revisits the justice's early days as a lawyer struggling to find work. The movie goes deep into her breakthrough case, arguing that a man denied a tax benefit is a victim of sex discrimination.