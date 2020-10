Djokovic romps in Open filled with surprises

PARIS -- Surprising results and "Who is that?" stories abound as this one-of-these-is-not-like-the-others French Open heads to the fourth round -- with the wild-card entry, the pair of qualifiers and the group of men and women who keep advancing in their tournament debuts.

And then there are the known quantities still around, the been-there-done-that crew, led by No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic, who reached the round of 16 for the 11th consecutive year, equaling a record held by his Big Three rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Forget the idea of an early upset or even slightest upstaging of Djokovic. He is outclassing opponents and making every contest noncompetitive, yet again ceding merely five games -- as he has each time out so far on this trip to Roland Garros -- in a 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory Saturday over 153rd-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan.

"If you impose yourself from the very beginning on the court, which I have in those first three matches here," said Djokovic, who is 34-1 in 2020 as he bids for a second French Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title in all, "then it makes it hard for them to really believe that they can come back and make a turnaround in the match."

Galan confirmed as much.

"Of course he's superior [to] me, but you also feel like you have to make everything perfect or you will lose zero, zero and zero," Galan said. "And I was [down 6-0, 2-0], and I was worried about it."

Djokovic was concerned, truly, by just one matter: the rain that was falling.

As he said to chair umpire Jaume Campistol, "What is the reason for not closing the roof if we have it?"

Seems reasonable.

Didn't seem to affect Djokovic's play, though.

The drop shot and lob combinations were working well. The reflex returns of 125 mph would-be aces were impeccable.

And those forehands?

"It was like a rocket. Every forehand," said Galan, who called that stroke far more impressive in person than on TV. "I was not able to even react."

Eventually -- but only after Galan slipped behind the baseline while trying to change directions and Djokovic checked on him -- play was paused and the $55 million retractable cover was shut.

The No. 2-seeded Nadal, the 12-time champion in Paris, and No. 3 Dominic Thiem, the runner-up to him the last two years, both play in the fourth round today against 20-year-old opponents who are ranked outside the Top 200. Nadal faces Sebastian Korda, the American who went through qualifying, while Thiem meets Hugo Gaston, the Frenchman who got in via a wild card.

There is something of a prevailing sense among some players that, as expressed by Daniel Altmaier, the 22-year-old German who is ranked 186th, and never had participated in a Grand Slam tournament until qualifying for this one, "Literally everyone can beat everyone at the moment."

As if setting out to prove that all by himself, Altmaier hasn't dropped a set through three main-draw matches, including a surprisingly easy 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 humbling of No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy to follow up on a victory over No. 30 Jan-Lennard Struff.

Now comes another seeded foe for Altmaier: No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta. The other fourth-round men's matches Monday: Djokovic vs. No. 15 Karen Khachanov, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitipas vs. No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 13 Andrey Rublev vs. Marton Fucsovics.

The women's matchups established Saturday: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin against Fiona Ferro; two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova against Zhang Shuai; Paula Badosa against Laura Siegemund; and No. 30 Ons Jabeur vs. 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza or Danielle Collins.

Like Altmaier, Korda and 19-year-old Jannik Skinner -- who made this the first French Open since 1994 with a trio of men making the fourth round the first time they played the event -- Badosa extended her initial appearance into the second week. The 22-year-old from Spain, ranked 87th, defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.

"It's really nice, I think, overall for tennis to see new faces, young players," Djokovic said. "I feel like, of course, you need brands. You want some familiar faces to be out there, because that attracts the crowd and interest of people to watch tennis. But at the same time, it's nice that when you have young players coming in, making a statement in one of biggest tournaments in the world, I think it's also very positive for our sport."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic cover himself in the rain as play was briefly suspended to close the roof of center court Philippe Chatrier in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan slips on the wet court in his match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic before play was suspended to close the roof of center court Philippe Chatrier in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Stadium workers cover part of the court while the roof is being closed as rain suspended play in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Germany's Daniel Altmaier comforts Italy's Matteo Berrettini, left, after winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament in three sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts after losing his second set against Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Germany's Daniel Altmaier screams after scoring a point against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Danielle Collins of the U.S. plays a shot against Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)