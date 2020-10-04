Engagements

Alexandria C. Smith and Thomas F. Herbert have made plans to marry Oct. 17 at the Venue at Oakdale in Sherwood.

She is the daughter of Dedra and Marcus Smith of Sherwood and the granddaughter of Janet and James McDonald of Little Rock, the late Adean Green and the late Tyler Keels. She is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in interior design and is in the U.S. Air Force.

His parents are Jean C. and the late Douglas A. Herbert of Richmond, Va. He is the grandson of the late Erma A. and Fredrick D. Johnson and the late Rebecca E. and Thomas H. Herbert. He has a bachelor's degree in business information systems from Bellevue University and is also a member of the Air Force.