OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Engaging with others in a shared space

Adapting to life during a pandemic is forcing many of us to figure out how to accommodate a disturbing sense of isolation.

That’s where “The Journey” comes in. It began as a challenge to renowned illusionist Scott Silven to explore that unsettling sensation and its effect on the future—individually and collectively—by bringing people together in an interactive online experience.

Its world premiere, presented by the Momentary in Bentonville, began last week and continues through Oct. 18.

Described as virtual theater, “The Journey” digitally transports audiences to Silven’s home in rural Scotland through cinematic imagery and high-definition sound, where participants hear an ancient story, interact electronically with Silven, and help shape the presentation.

“Having a front-row seat for ‘The Journey’ with Scott Silven was an experience like no other,” said Aaron Mullins, director of communications and marketing for Visit Bentonville; he participated in a sold-out show on Wednesday. “The interactive and personalized aspect of the show was an unexpected and pleasant treat. I feel refreshed. It’s a must-see for everyone.”

Set in the rugged landscape of his childhood, Silven uses illusions and imagination to investigate the power that place exerts on many of us.

“As soon as the pandemic hit and had us locked down, I knew that I wanted to create something that could connect an audience despite us being physically apart,” Silven said in an interview on SouthPasadenan.com [“The Journey” will make its West Coast debut via The Broad Stage in Pasadena, Calif., Oct. 20-Nov. 1 after its run at the Momentary].

“The format we are employing affords an amazing opportunity to bring people together who normally wouldn’t share a space and uses digital technology not as a limitation, but as a compelling element to allow the audience to participate directly with me and shape the events of the show.”

How does it work? “We are taking broadcast-grade hardware and applying it to theater, repurposing it to our needs,” said visual designer Jeff Sugg. “The visual landscape includes projection mapping of the entire space. We then use a live controlled multi-camera system to bring the stage to your screen.”

The intent, Sugg continued, “is that the technology, used in this application for the first time, be invisible and seamless, so that the audience can engage with the experience, instead of the innovation.”

The theme of memory is important in all of Silven’s work as a mentalist, says director Allie Butler. “‘The Journey’ guides the audience to share aspects of their own past, which really allows the show to speak directly to that particular group of people every night.”

Silven, 30—born and raised in Glasgow—is a graduate of theater studies at Edinburgh University and now resides in Manhattan’s Tribeca district. “[‘The Journey’] is theater of the mind, which I think of as the purest form of magic,” he told the Sidney Morning Herald. “There’s no people in boxes being sawn in half, no strange-looking boxes of props, it’s really just a connection between one person and another.”

Here’s what to expect: Audience members receive prompts via email in advance of the production; their responses help inform the direction of their evening. Each ticket holder should participate using an individual desktop or laptop computer and set of headphones. Mobile devices are not recommended.

I won’t be among the participants, as working remotely (mostly on an iPad) doesn’t give me access to the technology that the production encourages. I’d love to hear what you think if you decide to become an audience member.

A virtual lobby opens 30 minutes in advance of each performance. Participants should check in as early as possible to ensure they are set up correctly (anyone who has tried Zoom for the first time knows that it isn’t always as simple as others make it out to be). If a participant misses the start of the performance, there is one opportunity for late admission, approximately seven minutes after the start of the show.

Showtimes are at 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; live captioning is available Thursday and Oct. 15. Tickets are $25 per screen ($20 for Momentary members). To obtain admission, visit themomentary.org or call (479) 367-7500.

And if you’re physically in northwest Arkansas, you can visit the Momentary for real. Timed entry tickets are no longer needed; come whenever you want.

The Momentary, as well as Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (a few minutes away), requires visitors and staff members to wear face coverings for ages 10 and older indoors and outdoors. Masks are available upon entry and at outdoor events and venues. Hand sanitizer stations are in place throughout the building.

Helping restore a sense of normalcy to the Momentary is the Onyx Coffee Lab, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with limited seating options.

The RØDE Bar, which has a walk-up outdoor window, offers service from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. And the Tower Bar at the Momentary offers seating and tableside service to a maximum of 40 guests at a time.

These aren’t the routines we’ve come to expect. But we will all benefit by trying something new.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com