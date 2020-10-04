Event set to provide legal advice to veterans

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center-West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St. Walk-ins are welcome. A mask or face covering is required. Social-distancing guidelines will be followed.

Veterans can receive free consultations on a variety of civil legal areas including family law, consumer protection law, landlord-tenant law, public benefits and criminal record sealing.

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA medical center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the Center for Arkansas Legal Services Help Line at 1-800-950-5817.