Groups' donations aid district students

The Pine Bluff School District recently received donations from two local organizations to assist students in need during the pandemic, according to a news release.

The district received grant funds totaling $3,000 from Synergy Forum Inc. and Living Vessels Organization. The money will be used to assist students in buying hygiene kits, hand sanitizer, school uniforms, coats and shoes, according to the release.

Synergy Forum was established to provide financial incentives for the initiation and implementation of activities to enhance Pine Bluff and Jefferson County in arts education or social services and to provide developmental assistance for efforts to improve the quality of life, according to the release.

Shun Jackson secured the grant for the Greenville/Forrest Park Pre-K and Broadmoor Elementary schools in the Pine Bluff district.

Living Vessels Organization is a faith-based, nonprofit, 501c(3) organization in Pine Bluff. It provides items, donations, emergency funds and scholarships to residents of Jefferson County. The group's donation has been presented to Jackson for three years in support of the Pine Bluff High School Clothes Closet, and this year the organization donated the funds districtwide.