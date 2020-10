High school football rankings -- Jeremy Muck

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.) Bryant;7A-Central;5-0

COMMENT Longest winning streak in state reaches 22

2.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;5-0

COMMENT Charging Wildcats hold on against Conway on road

3.) Bentonville;7A-West;5-0

COMMENT Tigers use second-quarter run to pull away from Fort Smith Southside

4.) Greenwood;6A-West;5-0

COMMENT Long trip to Mountain Home no problem for Class 6A's top team

5.) Cabot;7A-Central;5-0

COMMENT Panthers the latest Arkansas team to win out of state, defeating Collierville, Tenn.

6.) Bentonville West;7A-West;3-2

COMMENT Wolverines not worried about style points as 2-0 in 7A-West all that matters

7.) Conway;7A-Central;2-2

COMMENT Wampus Cats gave North Little Rock toughest test

8.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;5-0

COMMENT Bruins win easily at Little Rock Hall, but face White Hall next

9.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;4-0

COMMENT Wolves return to action Friday at Russellville after LR Parkview game called off

10.) LR Parkview;6A-West;3-0

COMMENT Patriots missed past two games, but set to play Friday against Benton

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Bryant;7A-Central;5-0 N. Little Rock;7A-Central;5-0 Bentonville;7A-West;5-0 Cabot;7A-Central;5-0 B'ville West;7A-West;3-2 Conway;7A-Central;2-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Greenwood;6A-West;5-0 Lake Hamilton;6A-West;4-0 LR Parkview;6A-West;3-0 Benton;6A-West;3-2 Searcy;6A-East;3-2 Jonesboro;6A-East;2-2

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Pul. Academy;5A-Central;5-0 Wynne;5A-East;5-0 Texarkana;5A-South;3-0 LR Christian;5A-Central;4-1 Harrison;5A-West;4-1 Vilonia;5A-West;4-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;3-2 Nashville;4A-7;3-1 Shiloh Christian;4A-1;4-1 Rivercrest;4A-3;5-0 Ozark;4A-4;3-2 Stuttgart;4A-2;4-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Harding Acad.;3A-2;4-1 Prescott;3A-5;3-0 Newport;3A-2;6-0 Hoxie;3A-3;5-0 Booneville;3A-4;4-1 Rison;3A-6;3-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.