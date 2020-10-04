HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Bentonville 35, Fort Smith Southside 7
Bentonville West 23, Springdale 10
Springdale Har-Ber 42, Rogers Heritage 6
Fayetteville at Rogers, ccd., covid-19
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant 31, LR Catholic 3
North Little Rock 39, Conway 37
Fort Smith Northside at LR Central, ccd., covid-19
Cabot at LR Southwest, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Benton 42, Siloam Springs 0
Greenwood 40, Mountain Home 7
Van Buren 42, Russellville 21
6A-EAST
Jonesboro 52, Sheridan 27
Marion 10, Sylvan Hills 7
Searcy 38, West Memphis 9
El Dorado at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Greenbrier 49, Clarksville 21
Harrison 42, Alma 6
Morrilton 48, Pea Ridge 13
Vilonia 20, Farmington 14
5A-EAST
Batesville 35, Paragould 0
Nettleton 41, Brookland 21
Valley View 47, Forrest City 8
Wynne 27, Greene Co. Tech 0
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs 63, Hope 42
Texarkana 28, Camden Fairview 21
Magnolia at Hot Springs Lakeside, ccd., covid-19
OPEN De Queen
5A-CENTRAL
LR Christian 38, White Hall 14
Pulaski Academy 48, LR Hall 13
Watson Chapel 42, Jacksonville 28
Maumelle at Beebe, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Elkins 44, Huntsville 6
Gentry 48, Berryville 35
Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 16
Shiloh Christian 69, Green Forest 6
4A-2
Cent. Ark. Christian 20, Mills 14
Lonoke 13, Bald Knob 6
Southside Batesville 38, Clinton 21
Stuttgart 42, Heber Springs 6
4A-3
Blytheville 50, Jonesboro Westside 21
Pocahontas 45, Gosnell 30
Rivercrest 48, Cave City 7
Trumann 34, Highland 8
4A-4
Dardanelle 40, Lamar 28
Mena 34, Pottsville 13
Ozark 56, Dover 20
OPEN Waldron
4A-7
Ashdown 34, Bauxite 27
Malvern 43, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Nashville 41, Fountain Lake 3
Joe T. Robinson at Arkadelphia, ccd., covid-19
4A-8
Crossett 21, Dumas 20
DeWitt 24, Helena-West Helena 20
Hamburg 46, Monticello 20
Star City at Warren, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Charleston 36, Cedarville 34
Greenland 47, Mansfield 16
Hackett 40, Lavaca 13
Lincoln 21, West Fork 14
3A-2
Harding Academy 49, Mountain View 22
Melbourne 41, Salem 22
Newport 41, Riverview 0
3A-3
Corning 44, Manila 18
Harrisburg 33, Walnut Ridge 8
Hoxie 49, Palestine-Wheatley 14
Osceola 12, Piggott 6
3A-4
Atkins 52, Perryville 44
Mayflower 31, Bpatist Prep 22
Booneville at Danville, ccd., covid-19
Two Rivers at Paris, ccd., covid-19
3A-5
Centerpoint 44, Horatio 13
Glen Rose 42, Genoa Central 0
Jessieville 57, Bismarck 29
Prescott 61, Fouke 6
3A-6
Camden Harmony Grove 31, Smackover 6
Drew Central 60, Barton 18
McGehee 46, Lake Village 13
Rison 42, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0
CLASS 2A
2A-3
East Poinsett Co. 32, McCrory 26
Marked Tree 44, Earle 42
2A-4
Bigelow 47, Yellville-Summit 21
Magazine 30, Mountainburg 6
Quitman 33, Johnson Co. Westside 26
Hector at Conway Christian, ccd., covid-19
2A-5
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Magnet Cove
2A-6
Hazen 46, Marvell 0
OPEN Clarendon
2A-7
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Foreman
2A-8
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Junction City, Parkers Chapel
NONCONFERENCE GAMES
Cabot 38, Collierville, Tenn. 31
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian 54,
Joe T. Robinson 0
Cross County 46, England 20
Des Arc 47, Mount Ida 14
Fordyce 47, Carlisle 14
Fort Smith Northside 33, Fayetteville 30
Gurdon 55, Hampton 20
Murfreesboro 64, Cutter Morning Star 38
Paris 55, Hector 22
Poyen 21, Dierks 12
Warren 42, Booneville 35
Lafayette Co. at Bearden, (n)
Strong at Mineral Springs, ccd., covid-19
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Subiaco Academy 34. Marshall 22
Woodlawn at Brinkley, (n)
Spring Hill at Episcopal Collegiate, (n)
Midland at Rose Bud, (n)
Trinity Christian at Western Yell Co., (n)
TODAY’S GAME
NONCONFERENCE
Cedar Ridge at Mineral Springs, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAME
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Lake Hamilton at LR Parkview, ccd., covid-19
High school coaches
