Jefferson County Food Safety for the week of 10-03-20

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• LYBRANDS BAKERY, 2900 Hazel St. Date of inspection Sept. 23. Margarine (56 degrees F) and blended onions (48 degrees F) in cook prep cooler and ham (45 degrees F), chicken (44 degrees F), and chicken salad (44 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator by drive thru window are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• LYBRANDS BAKERY, 2900 Hazel St. Date of inspection follow-up inspection Oct. 2. No violations reported.

• NEW CHINA TOWN, 2801 OLIVE-9-A. Date of inspection Sept. 23. Observed an opening in the bottom of the back door in the dry storage room. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed containers of food in walk in cooler and bags of rice in kitchen being stored directly on the floor. Containers and bags of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the ground. Counter tops, shelves, and outside of prep cooler are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed cardboard boxes lining the floor of the walk in cooler. Absorbent materials should not be used to line the floors. Floors and walls throughout kitchen are are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• BAYBAY'S FISH AND MORE, 815 University Drive, Ste B. Date of opening inspection Sept. 29. Establishment is okay to operate. No violations observed during time of inspection.