Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 10-04-20

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Trevonte Jamar Jackson, 20, and Chastity Naikeeia Bradley, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 21.

Phillip Dewayne Compton, 26, of White Hall, and Morissha A. Fitzhugh, 31, of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 22.

Austin Tyler Holcomb, 24, and Shelby Nicole Roberts, 22, both of White Hall, recorded Sept. 28.

Kristopher Deon Fitzgerald, 27, and Cora Denise Harris, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 25.

Jesse Tremayne Parker, 40, and Kendria D. Hayes, 40, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 25.

Darius Joshua Martin, 27, of White Hall, and Jade Antionette Thompson, 23, of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 25.

Charles Henry Edwards, 25, and Ciara Danielle Moore, 25, both of Rison, recorded Sept. 28.

James Dennis Irwin, 30, and Melissa Nicole Nearns, 23, both of Redfield, recorded Sept. 30.

Dewight Wayne Logan, 43, and Aerial Samone Dunn, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 1.

Michael Earl Hill Jr., 21, and Shaquila Danielle Smith, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 1.

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County circuit clerk's office:

Tiffany Doss v. Richard Doss, granted Sept. 17.

John K. Blount v. Darlene Blount, granted Sept. 21.

Brittan Penny v. Nakita Williams, granted Sept. 21.

Tracy Davis v. Tanesha Davis, granted Sept. 22.

Samijo Rose v. Joshua Colby Rose, granted Sept. 22.

Kevin Sullivan v. Shannette Sullivan, granted Sept. 23.

Tiffany Riggins v. Hodges Stewart, granted Sept. 23.

Marilyn Bailey v. Alfonzo Bailey, granted Sept. 23.

Kristine Evett Robinson v. Edward Robinson, granted Sept. 28.

Anise Williams v. Terence Williams, granted Sept. 28.

Sharon Washington v. Marcus Washington Jr., granted Sept. 29.

Sunni J. Hocking v. Louis Peterson Hocking, granted Sept. 29.

Gaylord Perry v. Latonya Perry, granted Sept. 29.