Late fumble allows TCU to stun Texas

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball Saturday during the Horned Frogs’ 33-31 victory over No. 9 Texas in Austin, Texas. Duggan scored the go-ahead touchdown with four minutes left to secure the victory for the Horned Frogs. (AP/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas ran out of comebacks against Max Duggan and TCU.

The Horned Frogs quarterback ran for the go-ahead score with four minutes left and the defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to beat No. 9 Texas Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended with TCU taking a safety to run out the final seconds of a 33-31 victory.

In doing so, the Horned Frogs (1-1, 1-1) dealt another blow to the Big 12's College Football Playoff hopes now that Texas and Oklahoma, the league's highest-ranked teams at the beginning of the season, each have early home losses to unranked opponents.

"Find a way. You've got to take ball games," said TCU Coach Gary Patterson, who is now 7-2 against Texas since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

"Anybody we play in the state ... We know their players, so our kids play hard, and our kids, their families get a chance to come to the ball games," Patterson said. "So, you know, it's one of those games."

After Duggan's touchdown, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger marched the Longhorns to the lip of the end zone. A 52-yard pass to Keaontay Ingram put Texas in scoring position, but Ingram then fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.

Backed up with little room to move, TCU inched its way forward before Taye Barber ran 9 yards to pick up a critical first down that let the Horned Frogs bleed out the game clock. Duggan took a deep snap to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

NO. 1 CLEMSON 41,

VIRGINIA 23

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Trevor Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, two to Amari Rodgers, and No. 1 Clemson started 3-0 for the sixth consecutive season.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) looked a bit sluggish after a week off, but heated up against the Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1) when their offensive stars in Lawrence, Rodgers and tailback Travis Etienne got rolling.

Travis Etienne finished with 115 yards on the ground and five catches for 75 yards.

TULSA 34,

NO. 11 CENTRAL FLORIDA 26

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Zach Smith threw three touchdown passes and Tulsa erased an 18-point first-half deficit to beat No. 11 UCF, snapping the Knights' 21-game home winning streak Saturday night.

The Golden Hurricane (1-1) made it two consecutive wins over UCF (2-1), which was plagued by penalties (18 for 124 yards) and turned the ball over three times.

Smith threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes to give Tulsa a 31-26 lead with 12:56 remaining.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 26,

BOSTON COLLEGE 22

BOSTON -- Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying two-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead North Carolina.

With the cancellation of one game because of the virus and a scheduled off week leaving North Carolina idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 ACC) sent BC (2-1, 1-1) to its first loss under new Coach Jeff Hafley.

Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half. Williams ran for 57 yards and caught 2 passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for the Tar Heels.

NO. 15 CINCINNATI 28,

SOUTH FLORIDA 7

CINCINNATI -- Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and Cincinnati had five interceptions.

Tucker returned the kickoff late in the third quarter to put Cincinnati (3-0) ahead 28-7. The game started sloppily with four turnovers, two by each team, in the first 11 snaps.

South Florida (1-2) used four quarterbacks, with sophomore Jordan McCloud going 12 of 21 for 137 yards with 2 interceptions.

NO. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE 47,

KANSAS 7

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and Oklahoma State drubbed Kansas.

Tylan Wallace had 9 catches for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 31-0 lead by halftime.

Oklahoma State finished with 593 yards of total offense.

IOWA STATE 37,

NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 30

AMES, Iowa -- Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 4:06 left and Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler in the end zone on No. 18 Oklahoma's final drive, giving Iowa State a victory.

It was the Cyclones' first win over OU in Ames since 1960. The Sooners, beaten at home by Kansas State last week, lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999.

The Cyclones wore down the Sooners with the running of Hall, who rushed for 139 yards. Iowa State's Brock Purdy passed for 254 yards.

NORTH CAROLINA ST. 30,

NO. 24 PITTSBURGH 29

PITTSBURGH -- Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh.

Leary drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017.

SMU 30, NO. 25 MEMPHIS 27

DALLAS -- Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left and SMU beat Memphis after the Mustangs blew an early three-touchdown lead against a team playing its first game in four weeks.

Memphis (1-1), which hadn't played since winning its opener against Arkansas State on Sept. 5, was driving for a potential go-ahead score when Brady White was sacked and fumbled with 1:25 left. That set up the final drive for SMU (4-0).

Shane Buechele was 32-of-45 passing for 474 yards and 3 touchdowns. That included catch-and-run scores of 70 and 85 yards to Reggie Roberson before the star receiver left the game with an apparent left knee injury late in the third. Roberson finished with five catches for 243 yards.