News for newsies covered here

We are a full month into publishing your new Pine Bluff Commercial, and it seemed like a good time to hit the pause button and check in since we've made some changes over the month of September.

From a news perspective, our staff -- Dale Ellis, Eplunus Colvin, Sandra Hope and myself -- have been busy, and we hope that shows in the bonanza of stories that are now showing up in your daily (yes, seven days a week) newspaper every morning.

For a long time now in many newspapers, the near-total emphasis has been on advertising revenue with almost zero thought given to news gathering. If a publisher needed to show a better bottom line, they would tell the editor to cut the staff. That is a business model that hasn't worked in a long time and really never worked in that it always cheapened the paper.

The newspaper you are now reading is a different animal. It focuses on the main reason most people pick up a newspaper, which is the news it carries. If there are ads in it, that's great, and they will help pay the bills.

But the emphasis is on creating a product, as we say in the biz, that people value because of its content – content that you cannot get anywhere else. That content is paid for -- yes, journalism costs money -- by subscriptions.

That's why this is so much fun for newsies, such as are on The Pine Bluff Commercial staff. I haven't counted it up, but an easy estimate is that the four of us have well over 100 years of newspaper experience combined. For this newspaper -- unlike the ones described above -- being from the newsroom is suddenly cool again!

Before I get into the changes we've made, I will mention letters to the editor. We know we have a lot of letter-writers out there and this new newspaper is, well, a new thing. But the letters work the same way as they always have. Your name and address and a phone number, where we can call and confirm who you, are all we need. Tell us what you think, what you like, what you don't like; we love to get them and run them, and everyone likes to read them. And you can mail them, email them or drop them off (directions below).

Now let's talk about how you can get in touch with us:

• Newsroom: (870) 534-3400. (Follow the prompts.). Our email addresses are:

Dale Ellis: dellis@pbcommercial.com

Eplunus Colvin: ecolvin@pbcommercial.com

Sandra Hope: shope@pbcommercial.com

Byron Tate; btate@pbcommercial.com

Sandra Hope handles letters to the editor and other community news such as church news, school news and civic and social club announcements, etc. The other three of us are reporters.

• Obits and Legal Notices: Chuck McNeice; (501) 378-3873

For obituaries, use: obits@arkansasonline.com.

For legal notices, use legalads@arkansasonline.com.

• Retail Advertising: Ashley Frazier; (501) 860-0387; afrazier@adgadvertising.com

• Classified Advertising: Esther Buchanan; (501) 378-3845; classifieds@arkansasonline.com

• Subscriptions and Customer Service: (501) 380-5661

• Mail: Letters and other correspondence (no payments, please): Pine Bluff Commercial, P.O. Box 6469, Pine Bluff, AR. 71611. For advertising payments: Pine Bluff Commercial, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203. For subscription payments: Pine Bluff Commercial, P.O. Box 8008, Little Rock, AR 72203

• Drop Box: Located to the left of the south entrance to the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center at 211 W. Third Ave.

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletters. The Pine Bluff Commercial sends one out each morning with notes about that day's news, and there's another one for breaking news. To register for one or both, go to: https://www.arkansasonline.com/emails/pine-bluff/.

There are also scads of different newsletters you can register for on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette site, everything from sports and politics to food and opinion. To register for any or all of those, go to: https://www.arkansasonline.com/emails/subscribe/.

We look forward to hearing from you in any way, shape or form you choose!