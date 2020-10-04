Rick Scott, a U.S. senator for Florida, said he misspoke during an interview on Fox News when he said he had tested positive for covid-19, reversing his statement in a tweet after the interview that said he “was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE.”

Larry Wiggins of Manatee County, Fla., who was arrested and charged with voter fraud after county election officials discovered a mail-in ballot request that was filed for his deceased wife, told deputies that he was “testing the system to see if it worked,” according to authorities.

Komalpan Srithe, a police spokesman in Thailand, said Suriya Saengpong, the director-general of the country’s Zoological Park Organization, was shot dead as he was pursuing an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of rare animals from the Songkhla Zoo in Khao Rup Chang.

Attila Colar, 48, of Richmond, Calif., who was convicted five years ago of defrauding several local governments in the state, is now charged with bank fraud, accused of filing fraudulent documents seeking to get $22 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which is intended to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

Matthew Miller, 32, of Cottondale, Ala., was sentenced to 600 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexually exploiting young children after he forced two children to engage in sexual contact for years so he could record them.

Robert Poimboeuf, 58, the owner of a medical laboratory in Shreveport, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison and ordered to pay the IRS more than $1.9 million after he was found guilty of filing false tax returns from 2011-15, according to prosecutors.