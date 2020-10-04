Newton has virus; Chiefs-Pats put off

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The NFL postponed this week's game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after "positive COVID-19 tests on both teams."

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were both added to the NFL's covid-19 reserve list released Saturday afternoon.

The NFL said Saturday that the game, originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m. today, will be played Monday or Tuesday, a move that would be possible only if there is no wider spread of the disease on the rosters.

Newton has started all three games for New England. Ta'amu has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the team's other quarterbacks.

Newton's agent did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

It is the second game this weekend that has been affected by covid-19. After an outbreak on the Titans, the matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed -- originally for a day or two, and then until Oct. 25 as the positive tests accumulated. To fit it in, the Steelers' game against Baltimore that day was pushed back to Nov. 1.

On Saturday, the Titans added defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the reserve/covid-19 list. Two staff members also tested positive, raising the team's total to 18 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday he wouldn't be identifying staff members who had tested positive.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the covid-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

With Newton now unavailable while he quarantines, Brian Hoyer is expected to start in his place. He has been Newton's backup in each of the Patriots' previous three games.

How long Newton is sidelined is to be determined.

According to NFL guidelines, for players who test positive and are showing symptoms, at least 10 days must pass between when symptoms first occurred and 72 hours since symptoms last occurred. In that scenario, a player likely would miss a minimum of two games.

But if a player tests positive and is asymptomatic, he can return 10 days after the initial positive test, or just five days if he has two consecutive negative tests.

Last week, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said the league might have grown overconfident after making it through training camps and the first two weeks of the season without a major outbreak.

"But at the end of the day, we are in a pandemic," he said. "So what happened in Tennessee, although it kind of shocks us, it's not really surprising. I think we all knew at some point we might get some positive tests.

"So it's like, 'We got this,' " he said. "I think this is just a little shocker, but it's also a wake-up call, like 'Hey, the virus is still here and it will affect any and everybody. It doesn't care that we're trying to play football.' "

If the game is played Tuesday night, it puts the Chiefs in a considerable bind. They are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders the following Sunday, then have a Thursday night matchup in Buffalo four days later. That means the defending Super Bowl champions could face the prospect of playing three games in just nine days.

It's also possible the NFL could reschedule the Bills-Chiefs game, giving Kansas City a bit of a reprieve.