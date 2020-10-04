NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 4 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 3-15 receiving in victory over Falcons

SEASON 3-15 receiving in 3 games

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 5-50 receiving in loss to Panthers

SEASON 16-206 receiving in 3 games

WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)

LAST WEEK 1-15 receiving in loss to Panthers

SEASON 1-15 receiving in 3 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 5-15 rushing, 3-37 receiving in loss to Browns

SEASON 16-66 rushing, 4-38 receiving in 3 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

THURSDAY 1 tackle in victory over Jets

LAST WEEK No stats in loss to Buccaneers

SEASON 1 tackle in 2 games

S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Browns

SEASON 7 tackles in 3 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 7 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Packers

SEASON 21 tackles, 2 sacks in 3 games

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles in victory over Cardinals

SEASON 7 tackles, 1 sack in 3 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Jets

SEASON 1 tackle in 3 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1 fumble recovery for TD in victory over Raiders

SEASON 5 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1 fumble recovery for TD in 3 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 5-41.2 avg. in victory over Washington

SEASON 9-40.0 avg. in 3 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Bengals/Maumelle)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)

DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)

SUSPENDED

TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)

REASON Violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy

INJURED RESERVE

WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.