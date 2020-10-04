NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 4 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 3-15 receiving in victory over Falcons
SEASON 3-15 receiving in 3 games
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 5-50 receiving in loss to Panthers
SEASON 16-206 receiving in 3 games
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
LAST WEEK 1-15 receiving in loss to Panthers
SEASON 1-15 receiving in 3 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 5-15 rushing, 3-37 receiving in loss to Browns
SEASON 16-66 rushing, 4-38 receiving in 3 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
THURSDAY 1 tackle in victory over Jets
LAST WEEK No stats in loss to Buccaneers
SEASON 1 tackle in 2 games
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Browns
SEASON 7 tackles in 3 games
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 7 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Packers
SEASON 21 tackles, 2 sacks in 3 games
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles in victory over Cardinals
SEASON 7 tackles, 1 sack in 3 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Jets
SEASON 1 tackle in 3 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1 fumble recovery for TD in victory over Raiders
SEASON 5 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1 fumble recovery for TD in 3 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 5-41.2 avg. in victory over Washington
SEASON 9-40.0 avg. in 3 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Bengals/Maumelle)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)
SUSPENDED
TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)
REASON Violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy
INJURED RESERVE
WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.