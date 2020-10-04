Week 4 capsules

Cardinals at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Cardinals by 3

SERIES -- Panthers lead 12-5; Panthers beat Cardinals 38-20, Sept. 22, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(7) 149.7RUSH99.0 (26)

(13) 256.7PASS273.3 (9)

(10) 406.4YARDS372.3 (16)

(17) 25.7POINTS22.7 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(12) 110.0RUSH124.0 (21)

(8) 224.7PASS258.3 (24)

(7) 334.7YARDS382.3 (22)

(7) 20.3POINTS27.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH After years of having a stout defense under Ron Rivera, the unit is in rebuild mode under new Carolina Coach Matt Rhule. Rookie S Jeremy Chinn, a second-round pick out of Southern Illinois of the FCS, looks like a keeper, though. In three games, he has 27 tackles and a safety.

Colts at Bears

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Colts by 21/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 24-19; Colts beat Bears 29-23, Oct. 9, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.BEARS (RK)

(15) 119.3RUSH138.0 (11)

(10) 264.7PASS230.0 (23)

(12) 384.0YARDS368.0 (17)

(13) 28.0POINTS24.7 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.BEARS (RK)

(4) 93.3RUSH119.0 (17)

(1) 132.0PASS245.0 (17)

(1) 225.3YARDS364.0 (15)

(1) 15.0POINTS20.7 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Chicago is the first team with two wins in the same season after trailing by 16 or more points in the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Bears rallied from 17 down to win the opener at Detroit and wiped out a 26-10 deficit last week.

Jagaurs at Bengals

Noon

LINE --Bengals by 21/2

SERIES -- Jaguars lead 13-9; Jaguars beat Bengals 27-17, Oct. 20, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(19) 109.3RUSH79.3 (30)

(21) 237.0PASS238.0 (20)

(21) 346.3YARDS317.3 (27)

(21) 23.3POINTS22.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(15) 116.3RUSH181.7 (31)

(19) 248.0PASS210.7 (6)

(16) 364.3YARDS392.4 (24)

(20) 28.0POINTS24.7 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Jacksonville RB James Robinson ranks fourth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (339) and second among NFL rookies. He joins former Kansas City RB Kareem Hunt as the only players in the past 10 seasons to gain at least 300 yards from scrimmage and score at least three rushing TDs in their first three career games.

Browns at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Cowboys by 41/2

SERIES -- Browns lead 17-14; Cowboys beat Browns 35-10, Nov. 6, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(3) 170.3RUSH107.3 (21)

(30) 176.3PASS383.3 (1)

(20) 346.6YARDS490.7 (1)

(18) 25.0POINTS29.3 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(5) 94.0RUSH127.7 (23)

(22) 253.7PASS277.0 (28)

(9) 347.7YARDS404.7 (26)

(24) 29.3POINTS32.3 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH There hasn't been this little "D" in Dallas for some time. The Cowboys have allowed 77 points in their past two games, the most over a two-game span since allowing 81 in a pair of losses in 1988, the last of 29 seasons for the franchise's first coach, Tom Landry.

Saints at Lions

Noon

LINE -- Saints by 3

SERIES -- Saints lead 13-12-1; Saints beat Lions 52-38, Oct. 15, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.LIONS (RK)

(23) 105.3RUSH105.7 (22)

(12) 258.7PASS246.0 (16)

(18) 364.0YARDS351.7 (19)

(8) 29.3POINTS23.3 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.LIONS (RK)

(6) 100.0RUSH172.3 (30)

(20) 252.0PASS237.0 (13)

(10) 352.0YARDS409.3 (28)

(27) 31.3POINTS30.7 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH This is a pivotal game for the 1-2 Saints, especially considering their injury situation. WR Michael Thomas (ankle) is one of six starters ruled out vs. the Lions, along with DE Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), TE Jared Cook (groin) and LG Andrus Peat (ankle).

Vikings at Texans

Noon

LINE -- Texans by 31/2

SERIES -- Vikings lead 4-0; Vikings beat Texans 31-13, Oct. 9, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(8) 146.7RUSH66.0 (31)

(28) 193.7PASS242.0 (18)

(22) 340.4YARDS308.0 (28)

(18) 25.0POINTS19.0 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(26) 147.7RUSH188.3 (32)

(30) 292.3PASS199.3 (3)

(30) 440.0YARDS387.6 (23)

(31) 34.0POINTS31.7 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH It is shocking these two teams are a combined 0-6 after both won playoff games last season. Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook's day likely will decide this one. The Vikings lead the NFL with an average of 6.0 yards per rush. The Texans have the worst defense against the run, yielding 188.3 yards an outing.

Seahawks at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Seahawks by 51/2

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 10-5; Seahawks beat Dolphins 12-10, Sept. 11, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(16) 118.3RUSH108.0 (20)

(5) 289.7PASS216.3 (25)

(9) 408.0YARDS324.3 (26)

(2) 37.0POINTS23.3 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(2) 66.7RUSH133.7 (25)

(32) 430.7PASS265.7 (25)

(32) 497.3YARDS399.4 (25)

(22) 28.7POINTS21.7 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle QB Russell Wilson has never had these type of weapons in the passing game, and it shows as the Seahawks average 37 points per game. WR Tyler Lockett has 22 TD catches since 2018, which are tied for the most in the league over that span. WR DK Metcalf is third in the NFL in yards receiving (297) this season.

Chargers at Buccaneers

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Buccaneers by 7

SERIES -- Chargers lead 8-3; Buccaneers beat Chargers 28-21, Dec. 4, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(6) 151.7RUSH92.0 (27)

(8) 274.0PASS242.0 (18)

(6) 425.7YARDS334.0 (25)

(29) 17.3POINTS27.3 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(11) 109.3RUSH70.3 (3)

(9) 227.7PASS237.7 (14)

(8) 337.0YARDS308.0 (4)

(4) 19.0POINTS20.3 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Bucs QB Tom Brady feasts on the Chargers. He's 9-2 in 11 career starts and has thrown for 3,284 yards and 20 TDs. TE Rob Gronkowski also has had quite a bit of success against the Chargers while he and Brady were with the New England Patriots. He's 4-0 with 19 receptions for 240 yards and 5 TDs against them.

Ravens at Washington

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 14

SERIES -- Series tied 3-3; Washington beat Ravens 16-10, Oct. 9, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.WASH. (RK)

(5) 166.3RUSH100.0 (25)

(32) 172.3PASS188.0 (29)

(23) 338.8YARDS288.0 (30)

(4) 30.3POINTS20.7 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.WASH. (RK)

(10) 107.0RUSH125.0 (22)

(26) 268.7PASS209.3 (5)

(19) 375.7YARDS334.5 (6)

(3) 18.7POINTS27.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Don't let Monday night fool you. The Ravens' defense is still pretty good. The unit has forced at least one turnover in 16 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. And despite yielding 34 points to Kansas City, Baltimore is third this season in scoring defense at 18.7 points per game.

Giants at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 131/2

SERIES -- Rams lead 27-17; Rams beat Giants 51-17, Nov. 5, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.RAMS (RK)

(32) 56.7RUSH170.3 (3)

(26) 215.7PASS279.3 (7)

(31) 272.4YARDS449.6 (3)

(31) 12.7POINTS29.7 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.RAMS (RK)

(20) 123.0RUSH119.3 (18)

(10) 234.7PASS253.3 (21)

(12) 357.7YARDS372.6 (18)

(17) 26.3POINTS23.7 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Rams' defense gets stronger as the game grows longer. Despite middling yardage rankings, the Rams' defense has allowed only 71 points, with just 20 of those coming after halftime. The Rams have allowed one touchdown drive in the final 1 1/2 quarters of their three games.

Bills at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Bills by 3

SERIES -- Raiders lead 21-20; Bills beat Raiders 34-14, Oct. 29, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(24) 103.7RUSH125.0 (14)

(2) 330.3PASS249.7 (14)

(4) 434.0YARDS374.7 (15)

(3) 31.0POINTS29.3 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(8) 106.0RUSH163.7 (28)

(27) 274.7PASS242.3 (16)

(21) 380.7YARDS406.0 (27)

(16) 25.7POINTS30.0 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Buffalo QB Josh Allen's 1,038 yards passing are the most ever for Buffalo through three games. He's also the NFL's first player with at least 10 TD passes and 2 TD runs through Week 3. He tied Jim Kelly's franchise record with three consecutive 300-yard passing games last week.

Eagles at 49ers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- 49ers by 7

SERIES -- 49ers lead 19-13-1; Eagles beat 49ers 33-10, Oct. 29, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.49ERS (RK)

(17) 117.7RUSH132.7 (12)

(24) 218.7PASS249.0 (15)

(24) 336.4YARDS381.7 (14)

(27) 19.7POINTS29.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.49ERS (RK)

(9) 106.3RUSH116.7 (16)

(7) 224.3PASS187.3 (2)

(5) 330.6YARDS304.0 (3)

(23) 29.0POINTS15.3 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH San Francisco RB Jerick McKinnon, who was third on the depth chart entering the season, has scored a TD in all three games this year. The last 49ers player to score a TD in each of the first four games of a season was Jerry Rice in 1991.

MONDAY NIGHT

Falcons at Packers

7:20 p.m.

LINE -- Packers by 7

SERIES -- Packers lead 18-16; Packers beat Falcons 34-20, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(18) 109.7RUSH171.7 (2)

(3) 309.3PASS288.0 (6)

(7) 419.0YARDS459.7 (2)

(6) 30.0POINTS40.7 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(13) 113.0RUSH115.0 (14)

(31) 350.3PASS247.0 (18)

(31) 463.5YARDS362.0 (14)

(32) 36.0POINTS28.3 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams have protected their quarterbacks well. Green Bay has allowed only 2 sacks and has given up a sack on only 1.9% of its dropbacks, a percentage that ranks behind only Kansas City (1.6%). Atlanta has allowed a sack on 3.7% of its dropbacks to rank sixth.