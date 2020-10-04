The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is serializing the new book from Blant Hurt, who has been been thrilled, tantalized and tormented by his favorite college football team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, over the past 50 years. Selections from his book will be published weekly through Nov. 15.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Blant Hurt is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and lives in Jonesboro. “Not the Seasons I Expected” is his third book. He is also the author of “The Awkward Ozarker,” a memoir, and “Healer’s Twilight,” a novel. Visit www.blanthurt.com to purchase his works.

SIXTH INSTALLMENT

AGONY

Owing to a midlife crisis, in 1997 I found myself living part-time in New York. I entrusted my small manufacturing company in Jonesboro to my quite capable business partner, with the proviso that I would try it for three months and I’d return to Arkansas every other week, which was relatively easy thanks to direct flights between Memphis and New York. Meanwhile, in New York I was working on a novel. In my opinion, this was a great plan, a chance to stretch myself in a way that would make for at least one less late-life regret.

My small apartment, rented from a snowbird gone to Miami, had white walls, pin lights everywhere, a very cool black toilet, and a walk-in closet that my mother envied. Yet there was no cable television, only a black-and-white TV with rabbit ears. But thanks to the wonders of cable, Razorback games were often-enough on TV, so I sought out various sports bars around Manhattan, a hit-or-miss endeavor, typically ending in a desperate plea to a bartender: “Hey, I’m not trying to be high maintenance, but is there any way you could turn on the Arkansas-Louisiana Tech game?” Whereupon, the bartender might or might not pick up the remote to search out some obscure cable channel.

During my second year in New York, the Hogs, in their third game under new coach Houston Nutt, beat Alabama by 36 points. After this historic 42-6 thrashing of the Crimson Tide, I was as high as the nearby Empire State Building.

As the 1998 season progressed, a mid-November showdown loomed with the undefeated and seventh-ranked Hogs to face undefeated and second-ranked Tennessee in Knoxville. With a win, the long-sought Dynasty Year was within grasp. There’s nothing like a big game to look forward to. Anticipation is half the joy of it, and I was positively giddy, my excitement heightened by the prospect of a special visitor from New York.

Two years before, I’d met a new someone at a Super Bowl party. I had noted her graceful manner, beguiling almond-shaped eyes, and obvious lack of interest in the game between the Packers and Patriots. As always in New York, our conversation started with, “So, what do you do?” and I had tried not to betray any midlife confusion.

Her name was Rebecca, and she was from eastern Massachusetts, a Catholic and an Ivy League grad with an artistic side: her mother was a painter. And now, owing to plans we’d made back when the notion that the Hogs would win their first eight games had never crossed my mind, she was headed down to the Mid-South on the weekend of arguably the biggest Razorback game since December 6, 1969.

Rebecca and I spent Friday in Jonesboro, where I showed her all three houses I’d lived in when growing up (each in the same neighborhood), the high school I’d attended, the small factory at my manufacturing company. I pointed out the new mall as we passed by. Jonesboro had indeed grown and progressed, yet there were oddities like the fact that Craighead County was still dry.

Not surprisingly, Jonesboro was a bit pastoral for Rebecca’s tastes, so on Saturday morning I drove her over to Memphis. My mission was to impress her with the charms of the River City, such as they were, as well as to make an effort at bolstering my liberal bona fides. As a conservative in New York, I was as rare as the sight of a meerkat. Rebecca and I sometimes gently argued about politics, or had conversations like this:

“Do you feel safer in New York,” I asked, “now that Rudy Giuliani is the mayor?”

“Yes,” she said. “The city is definitely safer. Even Central Park is safer.”

“So, you like Mayor Giuliani, right?”

“No, I hate his smarmy guts. Why would you even ask me a silly question like that?”

In downtown Memphis, I took Rebecca to the National Civil Rights Museum, in part to further convince her that as a Southerner I wasn’t a closeted racist. But it’s dangerous to even try to convince a New Yorker that you possess any sort of liberal instincts at all. Once you start down this path, nothing you can do or say will ever convince a New Yorker that you’re liberal enough. They will always one-up you.

Because Rebecca and I had first paid a visit to Sun Studios, we arrived at the National Civil Rights Museum later than I expected: The kickoff of the Arkansas-Tennessee game loomed at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, and our tour was a rushed experience that made me look worse than if I hadn’t taken her to the museum at all.

We hustled out to my car, then headed east on Poplar Avenue. Desperate, I found a sports bar off Mendenhall, located a two-seater table near a suitably huge TV, and ordered iced teas; my girlfriend, like me, wasn’t an afternoon drinker.

This sports bar was dumpier than I’d have preferred, with rickety wooden chairs and the odor of stale beer. I should’ve planned better, but it was too late now; kick-off had arrived and I was riveted. Meanwhile, to my astonishment, Rebecca reached into her oversized purse and pulled out a paperback copy of Thomas Hardy’s late 19th-century literary classic “Tess of the D’Urbervilles.”

“I started reading this book on the plane from New York,” she said, melting me with her beguiling eyes.

“Sure,” I said. What in the hell is she doing? I thought.

The crowd at the sports bar was a motley mix of Tennessee and Arkansas fans, and occasionally Rebecca glanced up from her reading to see what all of the fuss was about. But mostly she stuck to her Tess. Despite my initial shock, the undergraduate English major in me couldn’t help but grudgingly admire her. This woman was no mere reader of trendy chick lit. Yet I was so obsessed with this game—was in fact in a zone in which everything on planet earth was subsumed to it—that it never occurred to me that she would’ve preferred to be doing something else. Anything else.

During a TV timeout, I came up for air. “How’s your book?” I said, even as she strained to read in the dim light. She finally marked her book with the wrapper of a straw, and said, “Fine. How’s your game?”

“Good, so far. Long way to go, though.”

Rebecca nibbled at a nacho, then went back to her Tess. Meanwhile, with the Hogs ahead 24-10 with 11:43 left in the third quarter, a familiar logic set up in my mind. In a high-stakes game like this, at some point I become convinced the Hogs are going to win and I play out all of the positive consequences; in this instance, the national recognition from beating the nation’s second-ranked team on their home field; the Hogs’ jump into the top three in the national rankings, perhaps even the top two; a berth in the SEC Championship Game and an odds-on shot at the national championship.

As the third quarter progressed, I banked all of these wonderful aftereffects somewhere deep in my soul. I knew it was dangerous to do this, yet with under two minutes left in the game, I was even more convinced. The Hogs had the football and a 24-22 lead. It was second down. All the Porkers had to do was run a few plays to milk the clock, then punt the ball deep into Tennessee territory. I stood up, so overwrought with excitement that I playfully put my hand over Tess, pinning Rebecca’s book to the table and when she looked up, I surprised her with a kiss squarely on her mouth.

“We will go somewhere nice for dinner,” I said with a big smile. “I’ll make this up to you. We’ll have a great night.”

Then, with 1:43 left, the damnedest thing happened. Clint Stoerner took the snap from center, tripped over the left foot of Hogs’ right guard Brandon Burlsworth, lost his balance and, to steady himself, he literally sat the football on the ground. All this occurred with no contact whatsoever from any Tennessee defensive player.

Staggered, if I’d been stabbed in the heart with a sharp object, I sank back into my rickety chair. The replay, repeated multiple times in slow motion, only twisted the knife in deeper. With little resistance from the demoralized Razorback defense, Tennessee went on to score the winning touchdown.

This confounding game ended at that awkward hour of late fall when the sun has set and it feels late, even though it’s not. Somehow, I had to get through the evening hours.

In downtown Memphis, Rebecca and I had dinner at Automatic Slim’s Tonga Club (considerably tamer than the name implies), where I had a serious and no doubt annoying case of the blank stares. “Are you okay?” she said, more than once.

I couldn’t summon the energy to explain why this game mattered so much to me, and any attempt to do so would’ve only made me more depressed than I already was. Thankfully, there were no orange-clad Tennessee fans sitting near us, or I’d probably have said or done something I’d have regretted.

When I crawled into bed later that night, I was still trying to process what had happened. I tossed and turned, and whenever I awakened long enough for a cogent thought to form in my head, my mind went straight to the game’s bizarre ending.

Daylight brought no relief. This ache certainly wasn’t going away anytime soon. The instant Clint Stoerner had laid the football on the ground, I knew that what had happened would stay with me for as long as I was able to draw a breath. Before Rebecca and I headed to the airport to fly back to New York, as if trying to breathe life into a corpse, I bought a copy of The Commercial Appeal to confirm my lingering hunch that the Hogs had dominated this game statistically. They had not.

It was an easy flight from Memphis into LaGuardia Airport. On our approach, we skirted the edge of Manhattan, towering and magically real yet also a bit Lego-like with its man-made high rises. This was another world, and the jarring sight made me think about my behavior with Rebecca over the past weekend. There was so much to unpack. I hadn’t been a barrel of fun, I realized, and in my ongoing funk I regretted that I hadn’t exactly presented the best side of myself. But should I have trimmed my behavior and pretended that the game hadn’t been terribly important to me? If Rebecca and I were serious about our relationship—and we were—should I have pretended to be somebody I was not? I said I loved her, but was it right to inflict this on her? All that aside, it didn’t matter if I was back in my home state or in New York, I couldn’t get away from myself. And I was stuck with the reality that my team had once again lost the big game in the most Arkansas way possible.

REDEMPTION

One year later came another crack at Tennessee, undefeated and on course to play for their second straight national title. The Hogs were mired at 5-3; nevertheless, I relished the prospect of inflicting a soul-crushing loss on the Vols, who wouldn’t have won squat the year before without the improbable botch by quarterback Clint Stoerner.

Yessiree, I could feel it: The Hogs were about to write another chapter in the all-too-thin book titled “Epic Redemptive Victories in the History of Arkansas Football.” The Tennessee Volunteers were about to enter a version of Dante’s Contrepasso, where they would endure their own counter-suffering. Just as the false prophet must eventually go forth with his head twisted around backwards, last year’s score of 28-24 in favor of the Volunteers would swivel to 28-24 in favor of the Hogs.

I schlepped to Fayetteville and met up with my chums Bob Childress and Scott Willhite, an old friend from Jonesboro. This was an opportune weekend for me to be away from New York. The longer Rebecca and I were together—we’d dated for almost three years now—the more apparent it became that a crucial choice loomed. Either I had to become a New Yorker. Or she had to become a Southerner—an Arkansan, no less. Such a reckoning was coming.

Bob, Scott, and I arrived early at Razorback Stadium to bask in the pre-game buzz. Like every Razorback fan, we’d waited an entire year for this game. To help us burn off nervous energy, Bob fished around in the trunk of his car for a toy football, as essential to any game-weekend road trip as a spare tire. But my friends and I, full of edgy anticipation, didn’t just loll around in the north end zone parking lot and casually toss the football back and forth. Rather, we aired it out as we ran short down-and-out patterns and long fade routes, using the third man in our triumvirate as a defender. We maneuvered around parked cars, tailgate tents, and hordes of red-clad fans. To channel traffic, the police had put out blue saw horses, which made nifty sideline boundaries over which we, as receivers, had to stretch to stay inside this imaginary boundary. It was as if I was back in fourth grade, playing pass-and-catch with my dad out in the front yard.

The possibility that our behavior was inappropriate for three men approaching the age of 40 never entered our minds, and nobody in the crowded parking lot seemed bothered by our jejune game of pass-and-catch. One of the joys of fandom is that on game-day Saturdays we’re all granted some leeway to act as if we haven’t grown up. Whenever one of our errant tosses was gathered by a bystander, he typically assumed the pose of quarterback, pumping the football a few times and motioning for one of us to go this way or that, so he could fire a pass to his intended receiver.

At the heart of redemption games like this one is the act of repossession. At root, they’re about righting a perceived wrong, and as such they are fraught with peril because if the victory can’t be repossessed, then the original affliction is only magnified. With such high emotional stakes, it’s not surprising that different people deal with the stress in different ways.

I lost it when punt returner Rossi Morreale fumbled a punt. Luckily, he recovered the football. But then he bobbled another punt, and with each of his flubs I stood and let out sharp, full-throated yells, “Come on, Rossi! Get your head in the game! Jeez!” And when Rossi Morreale trotted to the sideline, I yelled at him again in the conceited hope that the irritant of my voice would somehow spur him to clean up his act.

The Vols led 24-14 in the second half. But the Hogs cut the lead to 24-21 and, with four minutes left, were driving. This game, as so often is the case, came down to a crucial third-down play. The crowd held its collective breath. On my left was Scott Willhite, bestowed with an unflappable calm that served him well as a lawyer: As the game had tightened, he’d only grown quieter. On my right was Bob Childress, among whose clients at his accounting firm was a legendary pro football coach; they’d golfed together at Pebble Beach. Certainly, Bob was no stranger to adversity, having weathered the death of both of his parents before he was old enough to drive a car. Yet, as the players approached the line of scrimmage, and with every fan in Razorback Stadium on their feet, he plopped down in his seat and said, “I can’t watch. Just tell me what happens.”

Moments later, Clint Stoerner dropped back and found Anthony Lucas in the back of the end zone to put the Hogs up 28-24. The stadium erupted in a cathartic release, as Scott and I each grabbed one of Bob’s lank arms and raised him from his seat.

But the game wasn’t over. Tennessee took the ensuing kickoff and drove down the field. On a fourth-down play, with every fan on their feet, Bob again cowered, head down, as Tee Martin’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete. Over the roar of the crowd, he looked up from his seat with plaintive eyes and said, “Did we win?” as if the outcome was only official when he heard it from me.

After the game, we lingered in the stands as the crowd cleared. Down on the near sideline, the Razorback players were locked arm in arm as they swayed and sang, “Oh, Lord, it’s hard to be humble if you’re an Arkansas Razorback fan.” One of the best things about winning was to see how happy the Razorback players were, to share in their jubilation and vicariously experience their joy.

When the Razorback Band quit playing, the stadium went quiet. Behind me, I overheard excited conversation. I turned and, about six rows back, I saw practically the entire Morreale family of Fort Smith, Arkansas. Like groupies, practically all of them wore number 24 Razorback jerseys, Rossi’s number. I slowly turned back around, trying not to call attention to myself, and stood with my back to the Morreales, hoping no member of their clan walked down from the bleachers, tapped me on the shoulder, then reared back and punched me in the mouth. But in the wake of the Hogs’ redemptive victory, most sins, even perhaps all, were forgiven. Everyone concerned was in good cheer, at least on the Razorback side.