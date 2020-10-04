Officers elected for state chapter of war-descendants organization

The Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, State of Arkansas, elected new officers for 2020-22.

The officers are Sharon Stanley Wyatt, governor; Kay Tatum, deputy governor; Judy Coleman, chaplain; Sheila Beatty, secretary; Frankie Ochsner, treasurer; Christina Twardowski, registrar; and Donna Stotts, historian. Mary-Reid Warner, the previous governor, swore in the new officers, according to a news release.

The officers reside in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Prairie Grove and Texarkana. Members live throughout the state and travel to Little Rock twice a year for meetings.

Wyatt is also currently serving as president for the Pine Bluff John Eliot Chapter in the National Society Colonial Dames 17th Century. A member of many lineage societies, Wyatt has held chapter and state positions in most, including state president in the United States Daughters of 1812 and the Daughters of Colonial Wars, according to the release.

"[The Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars] assists and encourages the preservation of records and historic sites associated with our native and immigrant American ancestors," according to the release.

The society's activities include awarding Native American Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to enrolled tribal members who plan to work with a tribe or nation in the field of education or social service and whose career goals involve working with Native Americans. The Arkansas society also contributes to Bacone College; the Indian College at Muskogee, Okla.; and the Sequoyah National Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Membership in the Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars is open to females who are 16 or older. Eligible candidates must prove lineal descendant of a native or immigrant American ancestor who participated in any capacity in actual hostilities, one against the other, or in any other activity with each other, during the period of May 14, 1607, to 1900. A special membership certificate is awarded to those who can prove lineal descent of a native ancestor.