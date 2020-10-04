Pandemic has churches changing, cinching belts

FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, the Rev. Alvin J. Gwynn Sr., of Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, sits for a portrait in his church. At the mostly African American congregation, Gwynn has held in-person services throughout the pandemic, but attendance hasn't risen much above 80 people — a small fraction of normal. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

The coronavirus pandemic has posed challenges for houses of worship across the U.S., often entailing large financial losses and suspension of in-person services. It also has sparked moments of gratitude, wonder and inspiration.

In the Chicago suburb of Cary, Lutheran pastor Sarah Wilson recorded a sermon aboard a small plane piloted by a congregation member. The video that went online showed a high-up view of idyllic landscapes.

"It was very spiritual," Wilson said.

In New York, Episcopal priest Steven Paulikas heard from someone in France who watched a service via Facebook. "I loved your sermon," was the message.

"It's a new experience for me," said Paulikas, of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Brooklyn. "People I've never met before, from different states and countries, are joining us online."

Such positive experiences are not uncommon. Clerics nationwide say they and their congregations responded to the pandemic and resulting lockdowns with creativity, resiliency and invigorated community spirit.

Financially, there's no simple summary of how houses of worship have fared through six months of pandemic. Revenue at Wilson's church, St. Barnabas, has been stable even as it resorted to drive-in parking lot services. Paulikas says giving is up 19% at All Saints.

But in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago, offerings fell more than 75% early in the pandemic and remain down 25%, according to chief operating officer Betsy Bohlen, resulting in layoffs, furloughs and some asset sales.

Social service outreach remains vigorous, however. Bohlen said $25 million has been raised for a covid-19 emergency fund.

At Friendship Baptist Church, a mostly African American congregation in Baltimore, pastor Alvin Gwynn Sr. has held in-person services throughout the pandemic, but attendance hasn't risen much above 80 people -- a small fraction of normal. Giving by congregation members is about 60% of normal, enough to keep food-pantry programs running.

A United Methodist church in College Station, Texas, home to Texas A&M University, launched online services for students after they left campus. Soon relatives of students were tuning in from as far away as Utah and Michigan, regional Bishop Scott Jones said, with some even joining the church.

Similarly, online services by Valley Beth Shalom, a synagogue in Encino, Calif., have attracted new members from Israel, England and Brazil.

"We can't gather the same way anymore, not in homes, not in schools and especially not in temples," Rabbi Noah Farkas said via email. "Our community is gathering, just in very different ways. We are evolving rapidly from the past into the future."

The Southern Baptist Convention is the nation's largest Protestant denomination with roughly 47,000 churches. Executive committee president Ronnie Floyd said offerings fell more than 20% at some churches early on, but finances are now stabilizing.

In the United Methodist Church's Mountain Sky region, covering Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana, many pastors serve towns without reliable internet service, according to Bishop Karen Oliveto. One in Columbia Falls, Mont., kept in touch with older congregants by sending them handwritten notes.

"This is the church's moment," Oliveto said. "It's pushed the church to leave the building -- they're coming alive in their communities."

Scott Jones, United Methodist Church bishop for 58 counties in eastern Texas, said one short-term challenge is avoiding singing as in-person services resume.

Longer-term, Jones sees a possibility of profound changes in how pastors approach their ministries and wonders how the now-large online cohort will respond when in-church worship is fully restored.

"People have gotten used to watching services from their home in their pajamas with a cup of coffee," he said. "Some are asking, 'Why do I need to go back to church?' But there also are a lot of people eager to see their Christian friends and be in a holy place again."

The Rev. Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelicals, is raising similar questions, such as whether people who converted to a faith after tuning in to online services will stick by their decisions.

Information for this article was contributed by Gary Fields of The Associated Press.