POLICE BEAT: Arrest in assault case

Little Rock police arrested a man Friday night in a Sept. 27 assault, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called Sept. 27 to investigate after a man reported that someone had pointed a gun at him and struck him in the mouth, causing bleeding.

Carmelo Perez, 32, was identified as a suspect in the case, the report said.

On Friday, when officers tried to arrest Perez at 11 p.m., he sped off in a vehicle, hitting an occupied patrol car, and eventually crashed near Interstate 30 and University Avenue, according to the report.

He was found to have drugs in his possession when he was arrested, the report said.

Perez was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing police, misdemeanor driving without a license and felony possession of Schedule I/II drugs.

He is also being held for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.