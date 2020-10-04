President says he's feeling better

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, is followed by a team of doctors Saturday to conduct a briefi ng with reporters about Trump’s condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (AP/Susan Walsh)

BETHESDA, Md. -- President Donald Trump offered an upbeat assessment in his fight against covid-19 Saturday night in a video from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. While sounding winded, the president said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon."

However, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said earlier that the president went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days -- in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.

Hours earlier, Meadows told reporters outside the hospital, "We're still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery."

Saturday's briefing by Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley and other doctors raised more questions than it answered. Conley repeatedly refused to say whether the president ever needed supplemental oxygen, despite repeated questioning, and declined to share key details including how high a fever Trump had been running before it came back down to a normal range.

Conley also revealed that Trump had begun exhibiting "clinical indications" of covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, earlier than previously known.

"Thursday no oxygen. None at this moment. And yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen," Conley said.

But according to a person familiar with Trump's condition, he was administered oxygen at the White House on Friday morning, well before he was taken to the military hospital by helicopter that evening. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press only on condition of anonymity.

The New York Times also reported that two people close to the White House said in separate interviews that the president had trouble breathing Friday and that his oxygen level dropped.

Conley said that Trump's symptoms, including a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue, "are now resolving and improving," and said he had been fever-free for 24 hours. But Trump also is taking aspirin, which lowers body temperature and could mask or mitigate that symptom.

"He's in exceptionally good spirits," said Dr. Sean Dooley, another physician on the team, who said Trump's heart, kidney, and liver functions were normal and that he was not having trouble breathing or walking around.

In an evening health update, Conley said Trump had been up and moving around his medical suite without difficulty and conducting business. "While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," he said.

In the hospital video, Trump defended his decision to continue campaigning and holding large events in the midst of a pandemic.

"I had no choice," said Trump, who refused to abide by basic public health recommendations, including mask-wearing. "I had to be out front ... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe. ... As a leader, you have to confront problems."

Trump also thanked his medical team and hailed the state-of-the-art treatments he was receiving, comparing them to "miracles coming down from God." Trump's medical care is far superior to the average American's, with around-the-clock attention and experimental treatments.

'WE STILL HAVE STEPS TO GO'

Trump amplified that buoyant tone in a Twitter message Saturday afternoon. "Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!" he wrote. "Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"

On Saturday evening, Trump posted a four-minute video on his Twitter account updating the public on his condition, acknowledging that "we still have steps to go" in his recovery.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well, I feel much better now," Trump said. "We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again."

Trump said he was given the option to stay at the White House, but was told he would be completely confined to the upstairs presidential residence as he battled the coronavirus -- which Trump also referred to as "whatever you want to call it."

"I can't do that, I had to be out front," Trump said. "I can't be locked up in a room upstairs."

Trump is 74 and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide and killed more than 209,000 in the U.S.

Meadows had insisted Friday morning that Trump had only "mild symptoms" as the White House tried to project an image of normalcy. It was unclear whether Trump already had received oxygen when Meadows spoke.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said late in the day Friday. She said Trump had been sent to Walter Reed as a precaution.

TWO EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS

In a memo released late Friday, Conley reported that Trump had been treated at the hospital with remdesivir, an antiviral medication, after sharing that he'd taken another experimental drug at the White House.

Conley declined to say when Trump had last been tested before he was confirmed to have covid-19 late Thursday. He initially suggested that Trump was 72 hours into the diagnosis -- which would mean that he was confirmed infected Wednesday.

Conley later clarified that Trump was administered an accurate test for the virus Thursday afternoon, after White House aide Hope Hicks was confirmed to be positive and Trump exhibited "clinical indications" of the virus.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another physician treating the president, also said that Trump had received an experimental antibody therapy "about 48 hours ago," which would have been midday Thursday -- before the confirmation test that Conley said came back positive that evening and a full day before the White House disclosed the treatment Friday.

The White House has said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for "a few days" and would continue to work from its presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties. In addition to accessibility to tests and equipment, the decision to move to the hospital was made, at least in part, with the understanding that hurrying there later could send a worrying signal if he took a turn for the worse.

On Saturday, Conley said Trump's blood oxygen level was 96%, which is in the normal range. The two experimental drugs that he has received, given through an IV, have shown some promise against covid-19. On Friday, he was given a single dose of a drug that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is testing to supply antibodies to help his immune system fight the virus.

On Friday night, he began a five-day course of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug currently used for moderately and severely ill patients. The drugs work in different ways -- the antibodies help the immune system rid the body of virus and remdesivir curbs the virus's ability to multiply.

"We're maximizing all aspects of his care," attacking the virus in multiple ways, Conley said. "I didn't want to hold anything back if there was any possibility it would add value to his care."

He noted that in many cases, covid-19 can become more dangerous as the body responds. "The first week of covid, and in particular day seven to 10, are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness," he said.

Melania Trump, who also is sick, remained at the White House, while the rest of the president's family members have tested negative but were being retested to confirm those results since it can take some time before the virus is detectable.

"Thanks to all those who so lovingly have reached out about @realDonaldTrump and the rest of the family," Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, tweeted Saturday morning. "It truly means a lot to us. I tested negative so I'll give it a few more days out of and abundance of caution and test again and if I'm clear I'll be back to work asap."

FLURRY OF INFECTIONS

At the same time, the White House has been working to trace a flurry of new infections of close Trump aides and allies. Attention is focused in particular on the Sept. 26 White House event introducing Trump's Supreme Court nominee. That day, Trump gathered more than 150 people in the Rose Garden, where they mingled, hugged and shook hands -- overwhelmingly without masks.

There were also several indoor receptions, where nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, her family, senators and others spent time in the close quarters of the White House, photographs show.

Among those who attended and have now tested positive: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers -- Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. The president's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and the head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, have also tested positive, though they were not at the event.

While Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for the virus, is currently off the campaign trail preparing for Wednesday's vice presidential debate, he and his staff are operating under a "business as usual" approach.

He is still planning to travel to Arizona on Thursday, Indiana on Friday and Florida on Saturday for events.

BIDEN PRESSES ON

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Saturday that it will now disclose the results of every coronavirus test the candidate takes, following increased pressure for more transparency after Trump tested positive and Pence has released results for two consecutive days.

Biden, who tested negative Friday, told reporters that he had not undergone a test Saturday but would today.

Biden has said he is praying for Trump's speedy recovery, and his campaign has taken down negative television advertisements assailing the president's handling of the pandemic. But the candidate was not backing off his own campaign schedule.

On Saturday, Biden was initially reluctant to criticize Trump during a virtual event with members of the Amalgamated Transit Union when he was asked how he would handle the pandemic differently.

"Fundamentally differently," Biden said. Then he added, "I'm in a little bit of a spot here because I don't want to be attacking the president and the first lady now, because they've now contracted the coronavirus. Jill and I pray for their quick recovery."

But Biden went on to ridicule Trump for not providing enough personal protective equipment to workers most at risk of catching the coronavirus.

"If that's not the president's responsibility, what the hell -- what the heck is his responsibility?" Biden said, before taking on a mocking tone. "'Not my fault, I have no responsibility. Go to your mayor, your governor, your employer.' It's unconscionable!"

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy Saturday to Trump and the first lady, state TV reported.

"My wife, Peng Liyuan, and I express our sympathies to you and your wife and wish you a fast recovery," state TV quoted the message on its website.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller and Marilynn Marchione of The Associated Press; by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and by Seung Min Kim, Josh Dawsey and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post.

