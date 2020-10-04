Sections
Razorbacks receiving votes, Mississippi State drops out of AP Top 25

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:36 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman walks across the field prior to a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas received votes in The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday following a 21-14 victory at Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks (1-1) are 43rd among 49 teams that received at least one vote in this week's poll. Arkansas had 11 points in the poll.

Points are awarded based on where a team is ranked on each of the 62 ballots that make up the poll. A first-place vote is worth 25 points and a 25th-place vote is worth one point.

It is the first time the Razorbacks have received votes in the poll since November 2016 following a 31-10 victory over then-No. 11 Florida.

Mississippi State (1-1), which was ranked No. 16 last week, fell out of the top 25 following the loss to Arkansas. The Bulldogs received 112 votes and were third among teams not ranked.

Arkansas' next opponent, Auburn (1-1), is ranked No. 13 this week following a 27-6 loss at Georgia.

Alabama (No. 2), Georgia (3) and Florida (4) lead seven SEC teams in this week's poll. Other SEC teams ranked this week are Tennessee (14), LSU (17) and Texas A&M (21).

AP Top 25

1 Clemson (3-0)

2 Alabama (2-0)

3 Georgia (2-0)

4 Florida (2-0)

5 Notre Dame (2-0)

6 Ohio State (0-0)

7 Miami (3-0)

8 North Carolina (2-0)

9 Penn State (0-0)

10 Oklahoma State (3-0)

11 Cincinnati (3-0)

12 Oregon (0-0)

13 Auburn (1-1)

14 Tennessee (2-0)

15 BYU (3-0)

16 Wisconsin (0-0)

17 LSU (1-1)

18 SMU (4-0)

19 Virginia Tech (2-0)

20 Michigan (0-0)

21 Texas A&M (1-1)

22 Texas (2-1)

23 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)

24 Iowa State (2-1)

25 Minnesota (0-0)

Others receiving votes:

Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1

Gallery: Arkansas defeats Mississippi State 21-14
