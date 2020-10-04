Saturday option lets voters in 2 counties turn in their ballots

Courtney Leemasters (left) and Deanna Evans, both with the Benton County clerk’s office, work Saturday with absentee ballots that people turned in outside the county administration building in Bentonville. More photos at arkansasonline.com/104dropoff/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Voters in Benton and Washington counties took advantage of a drive-up, drop-off absentee ballot service offered there Saturday for the first time, officials said.

The two counties will offer the option every Saturday this month as a way to address voters’ concerns about absentee ballots being turned in and counted in the Nov. 3 general election, said Jennifer Price, executive director of the Washington County Election Commission.

Some voters have expressed concern about relying on the U.S. Postal Service for delivery of their absentee ballots for processing this year, said Dana Caler, Benton County elections administrator.

Because of the pandemic, the number of absentee ballots requested for this year’s election is higher than normal across the U.S.

In Arkansas, voters must file absentee ballot applications, then wait to be approved and receive their absentee ballots.

Last week, Benton County processed more than 10,500 absentee ballot applications, and Washington County processed more than 8,500, according to officials.

Information on how many ballots were dropped off Saturday won’t be available until Monday, officials said.

Response to the drive-up ballot process was good Saturday, officials in both counties said.

“We’ve had a steady stream,” said Rhonda Jones, Washington County deputy clerk. “People are getting out and enjoying the day, and it’s been great.”

Ronald and Dee Dee Myers of Bella Vista were among Benton County voters who used the drive-up process Saturday.

“We like the idea that we had to show our license,” Dee Dee Myers, 69, said. She also was reassured because the officials checked voters’ return addresses on the ballots to make sure of the voters’ identities. “We were going to bring it in anyway, but the drive-thru made it easier for us to do,” she said.

Jeff Pummill, 54, of Fayetteville, a Washington County voter, said he dropped off his ballot to remove as much room for error as possible in the voting process.

“It just minimizes the chance of a ballot being lost in the mail,” he said. “I’ve never had a problem with the U.S. Postal Service, but this election is so important that I don’t want to chance anything.”

Benton County voter absentee ballots can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays at the county administration building in Bentonville. Voters can drive up, park in a parking spot and call a designated phone number. An elections employee will go to them, according Benton County officials.

“It’s convenient,” Caler said. “You know it goes straight into our hands, and it goes into the ballot box. It’s a done deal after that.”

Ronald Myers, 81, said he liked the drive-up process so much he hopes it continues beyond the pandemic.

“I would say this is probably the best way to do it at any vote,” he said. “It’s just so handy. It’s ideal.”

Washington County absentee ballots can be returned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at the County Courthouse in Fayetteville, Price said. The clerk’s office will offer curbside service, and voters don’t have to get out of their vehicles.

“We are hoping that voters will take advantage of this service,” Price said. “We want voters to know that every vote counts.”

Voters can also return absentee ballots in person at their county clerk’s offices weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in both counties. A voter must show identification to return an absentee ballot in person.

Individual county clerks in Arkansas are allowed to set weekend hours, but their plans vary county to county. The state’s most populous county, Pulaski, currently has no weekend hours scheduled for ballot drop-offs, according to an elections spokeswoman.

The deadline to return absentee ballots in person is Nov. 2, officials said. All absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted in the presidential election.

Voters can check with their county clerk offices to learn about any weekend drop-off plans.

Pummill encouraged people to vote.

“Vote like your life depended on it,” he said. “It probably does.”