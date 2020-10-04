Senate on pause as illnesses climb

WASHINGTON -- The coronavirus reached further into Republican ranks Saturday, prompting the Senate to delay lawmaking until Oct. 19 as a third GOP senator tested positive for covid-19.

Even so, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would push President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee toward confirmation.

McConnell delayed floor proceedings but not the hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, which are to begin Oct. 12.

"The Senate's floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair and historically supported confirmation process," McConnell wrote Saturday. Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who like McConnell is running for reelection, added that senators can attend the hearings remotely.

"Certainly," McConnell said, "all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings."

Senators cannot vote virtually.

By weeks' end, the virus had sidelined the president of the United States after a busy week of ceremonies and other events. In the wee hours of Friday, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for covid-19. Hours later, Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in what the White House called a "precaution" for treatment of "mild symptoms."

On Friday, several Republicans in the Senate who had attended recent GOP events began announcing that they too had tested positive. First was Utah Sen. Mike Lee, then North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, both of whom serve on the Judiciary Committee.

On Saturday, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced that he too has been infected. He is not on the Judiciary panel, but his presence will likely be needed for a floor vote on Barrett.

Members of the House and Senate, meanwhile, increasingly demanded that Congress adopt uniform testing and tracing plans for anyone at the Capitol.

McConnell, who advocates for mask-wearing, bowed to the concerns when he pushed Senate business to Oct. 19.

"Just had another great call with POTUS," McConnell tweeted Saturday afternoon. "He sounds well and says he's feeling good. We talked about the people's business -- fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families."

VIRTUAL HEARINGS

Democrats said virtual hearings on such a consequential matter as a Supreme Court nominee would be unacceptable.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said that if the covid-19 threat is too great to hold Senate sessions, it makes Barrett's confirmation hearing perilous, too.

The Republicans' "monomaniacal drive to confirm Judge Barrett at all costs needlessly threatens the health and safety of Senators, staff, and all those who work in the Capitol complex," Schumer said in a statement.

"We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for covid, and there may be more," tweeted Schumer. "I wish my colleagues well. It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so."

Schumer did not say that Democrats would block McConnell's plan. Doing so could force the Senate back into the confines of the Capitol, where no one wants to be, without the mandatory testing of lawmakers and their aides.

With three Republican senators infected and others awaiting results, McConnell is without a fully working majority of 50 senators. He would need to rely on Vice President Mike Pence to be on hand to break any tie votes.

Several other Senate members of the Judiciary panel attended a recent White House ceremony with Lee and Tillis -- including Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Crapo of Idaho.

Blackburn said she tested negative after the event.

Crapo said he "recently" had a negative test, and a spokeswoman said he would be getting another one as soon as it could be arranged. A spokeswoman for Hawley said he was being tested Saturday.

Sasse tested negative, but said in a statement that he would work remotely from his home state and undergo further testing because of his "close interaction with multiple infected individuals," his office said. He said he planned to return to Washington in time for the confirmation hearing.

Graham was not at the White House on Saturday but sees Trump frequently. He said Friday that he had taken a test after interacting with Lee and it was negative.

A spokeswoman for another GOP member of the committee, Texas' Sen. Ted Cruz, said Saturday that he had also interacted with Lee and had also tested negative. Still, Cruz's office said he is remaining at home until the hearings out of an abundance of caution.

Others, like Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, have tested negative but have gone into quarantine.

Amid the outbreak, members of both chambers of Congress called for a comprehensive testing plan for Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell have resisted adopting one because universal testing is not available to everyone in America.

FISCAL STIMULUS

Separately, Trump pressed for a deal on another round of pandemic aid to jolt the U.S. economic recovery, saying the country "wants and needs" fiscal stimulus.

With Trump receiving treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus, his tweet Saturday departed from his health to focus on weeks of partisan deadlock over another stimulus bill.

Pelosi said Friday that negotiations with the White House will press ahead and Trump's covid-19 diagnosis might change the tenor of the talks by underscoring the seriousness of the pandemic.

The two sides remain far apart on how much of a boost to provide and what it should target. Democrats in the House on Thursday passed a $2.2 trillion package -- down from the $3.4 trillion plan they passed in May -- as their latest offer. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has proposed a plan of about $1.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has stopped sharing the state's positive-test numbers with local officials in dozens of parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Health ended the data-sharing Friday.

Louisiana was one of few states still providing patients' names to local law enforcement or emergency workers, particularly after civil liberty and community activists raised privacy concerns around the country. The Louisiana Health Department had raised worries about parishes potentially violating federal privacy laws governing the sensitive health care data.

In the early days of the pandemic, the agency sent lists of people who tested positive and their addresses to local emergency officials to help first responders know when they'd be interacting with someone infected with the virus. That's when first responders had shortages of masks, gloves and other protective gear.

In New Mexico, a federal judge has turned down an initial request to ease pandemic-related occupancy limits for in-person instruction at private schools in the state, in a setback for a lawsuit supported by the Justice Department.

In a Friday order, U.S. District Court Judge William Johnson cast doubt on the complaint from the father of a seventh-grade prep school student in Albuquerque who has engaged only in online learning during the pandemic because of a statewide public health order.

Plaintiffs say the health order unfairly limits in-person learning at private schools to 25% of maximum room capacity, while public schools can apply to reopen under separate guidelines at 50%.

Johnson rejected a preliminary injunction request and noted that some private schools have managed to reboot in-person instruction by expanding into areas such as gymnasiums and cafeterias, while all 7-12 grade public schools are still cut off from in-person learning.

But he said private school students would have a better argument concerning equal protection rights and likely would prevail in court if public 7-12 grade schools proceed with returning to classrooms at 50% occupancy.

AROUND THE WORLD

Elsewhere in the world, India's coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark Saturday, a milestone reached only by the U.S. and Brazil.

The South Asian nation's total number of positive cases topped 6.47 million and the death toll from the virus was 100,842 Saturday afternoon, according to the health ministry and Johns Hopkins University. India is poised to overtake the U.S. in the coming weeks to become the world's worst-affected country.

Still, even as the epidemic surges across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to gradually ease restrictions to open up the economy after the world's biggest lockdown in late March.

In Spain, residents in the capital city of Madrid awoke Saturday to their first day under a partial lockdown, with police controlling travel in and out of the city. It and its suburbs have become Europe's biggest hot spot in the second wave of the coronavirus.

The measures prohibit all nonessential travel in the city and nine of its suburbs -- affecting around 4.8 million people. Restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and shops at 10 p.m., and both must limit occupancy to 50% of their capacity.

In Greece, doctors marched with their families and a few friends in Thessaloniki, the nation's second-largest city, Saturday not to protest, but to debunk misinformation about masks circulating during the coronavirus pandemic.

A few dozen people fast-walked and ran 1.25 miles through central Thessaloniki while wearing masks and then measured their oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, finding them all normal.

Opponents of mandatory mask use have claimed that wearing face coverings makes people short of breath and actually is bad for their health. Doctors specializing in respiratory medicine wanted to prove them wrong.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie Kellman, Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller, Matthew Daly, Meg Kinnard, Melinda Deslatte, Morgan Lee, Iain Sullivan, Joseph Wilson, Costas Kantouris, Demetris Nellas and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; by Catie Edmondson of The New York Times; and by Tony Czuczka and Bibhudatta Pradhan of Bloomberg News.