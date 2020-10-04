Sexting, coronavirus upend N. Carolina's U.S. Senate contest

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, left, and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. greet each other after a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham acknowledged and apologized for exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who's not his wife, but he said he won't drop out of the U.S. Senate race.

In the text message exchanges, Cunningham tells the woman he wants to kiss her and she says she wants to spend the night with him. The messages were first reported by the website NationalFile.com.

"I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do," Cunningham said in his statement late Friday.

Cunningham, who is married with two teenage children, added that he's staying in the race: "I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state."

A few hours earlier Friday, his opponent, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, announced he has tested positive for covid-19.

While the first-term senator said he has no symptoms, the news forced Tillis to cancel in-person events and several members of his campaign staff to head into quarantine, less than five weeks until Election Day.

"It's chaos -- it's really what I see it is," David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College in Raleigh, said Saturday.

The race is the nation's most expensive Senate campaign and considered key to determining the power balance in the chamber. Democrats need to gain four seats in November to take control. The developments come as voting already has gone on for four weeks in North Carolina, as 341,000 mail-in absentee ballots already have been accepted and will be counted. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 15.

McLennan and Gary Pearce, a longtime state Democratic consultant, said it's unclear how much of an effect the text messages will have on the election.

Screen grabs of the messages show Cunningham told public relations strategist Arlene Guzman Todd, "Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now," to which she replies, "You're so sweet. I would enjoy that."

Another shows Guzman Todd tell Cunningham, "the only thing I want on my to do list is you," to which Cunningham replies, "Sounds so hot and so fun!"

A spokeswoman for Cunningham's campaign, Rachel Petri, confirmed the authenticity of the text messages Saturday. It's unclear when the messages were sent, but at one point Cunningham says he's "Nervous about the next 100 days," which could be a reference to the Senate election. One hundred days before the election would be July 26.

An email trying to reach Guzman Todd at the California-based communications firm that lists her as an employee, as well as voice messages left with what public records indicate are her phone numbers, weren't returned Saturday. Public records show she had a Raleigh residence briefly until 2015. Guzman Todd is married to someone who has served in the U.S. Army, according to the NationalFile.com report.

Cunningham, 47, is an attorney and Iraq War veteran who still serves as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served one term in the state Senate in the early 2000s and lost a Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate in 2010.

As for Tillis, he said he has no symptoms but will be staying home for 10 days. Cunningham tweeted that he wished Tillis a "quick recovery" and said he would get tested himself after the two men shared a debate stage Thursday night. No other debates are scheduled.

The Tillis campaign, citing its own health concerns, Saturday deferred questions about the text messages to Cunningham. National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Jesse Hunt said Cunningham must disclose more so voters can decide his fitness for office: "These are very troubling allegations and Cal needs to be fully transparent with the voters of North Carolina."

National Democrats who helped recruit Cunningham for the race stood with him. "We are confident that he will bring the same courage and determination to the Senate as he has while serving our country in uniform," Lauren Passalacqua with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said.