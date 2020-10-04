Siblings have scholarship offers in common

Aidan Shaw (left) and his sister Aubrey Shaw have received college basketball scholarship offers from Arkansas. Aidan is a 6-8, 190-pound forward at Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley with 14 offers. Aubrey, a 6-1 guard in the eighth grade at Overland Trail Middle School, has offers from Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisville and Vanderbilt. (Submitted photo)

Aidan and Aubrey Shaw are a rare brother and sister duo worthy of scholarship offers from some of the best schools in the nation.

Both recently received offers from the University of Arkansas.

Aidan, 6-8, 190 pounds, of Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley is a junior forward with 14 other offers from schools such as Texas, Kansas, Kansas State, Southern Cal, Iowa State, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.

Aubrey, 6-1, is an eighth-grade guard from Overland Trail Middle School with other offers from Oklahoma, Louisville, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

The Shaws are veterans of the recruiting process. Aidan received his first offer from Vanderbilt as a freshman, and Aubrey received her first offer from the Commodores in the seventh grade.

Aidan, who received his Arkansas offer a day before his sister on Sept. 23, said while they're use to being recruited, people are taken back by his sister's early offers.

"Well, I guess we're kind of use to it. She's always been good, and I've always been a hard worker," he said. "I hear about it a lot: 'Oh, she's only in the eighth grade.' Yeah, I hear it a lot."

Arkansas is one of three schools that have offered the siblings, with Vanderbilt and Kansas being the others. She's jokingly reminded her brother about getting her first offer two years before his.

"I made little faces like, 'Oh, yeah, let's go,' " Aubrey said.

Both hope to make their way to Fayetteville to visit the Razorbacks once the NCAA dead period is lifted.

"Definitely, as soon as things open up and we start talking to the coaches about that," Aidan said.

Aubrey averaged about 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks a game while playing up for Kansas City-based Eclipse 17-under during July-September. She's being recruited by Coach Mike Neighbors and assistant Pauline Love.

"Arkansas is a program that's interested in us, which is really exciting," Aubrey said. "Any program that's interested in us is something we're interested in as well. Coach Neighbors is a great coach, and so is Coach Love."

Aidan, who's been invited to the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp on Nov. 6-8, has a 38-inch standing vertical jump. He averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6 blocks a game as a sophomore while being named first team All Eastern Kansas.

He's looking for a school that can help him get to the next level.

"I am looking for somewhere that gives me the best chance to make it to the league and push me to be the best player I could be," Aidan said. "I'm also looking for a good staff. The biggest thing is somewhere that will give me the best chance to make it to the league, which is my ultimate goal."

He talked to Coach Eric Musselman and several other staff members during a recent Zoom call.

"You could tell the coaches had chemistry with each other, and they were just all like a family," Aidan said. "I liked that about them."

Aubrey was one of the standouts at last weekend's Blue Star 30 camp in Tampa, Fla. The left-hander is versatile.

"I say I play a fast-paced game," she said. "I know how to handle the ball and shoot. I can play any position."

A consensus 4-star prospect, Aidan takes a lot of pride in his defense.

"I think my game revolves around my defense," Aidan said. "I love blocking shots and getting stops. I know it ultimately leads to the offensive side. If I'm doing well on the defensive side, I know I should be doing well on the offensive side. If I'm not doing well on offense, it will get me pumped up and I'll be able to score a little bit."

Academics are stressed in the Shaw household. Aidan has a 3.8 grade-point average while Aubrey has a 4.0.

Aubrey said where her brother attends probably won't influence her decision.

"I'm not really sure, maybe. I know he's going to do well in the future," she said. "I will definitely visit him, but I don't think it will affect me."

